New ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Trailer Teases Evil Na’vi, Epic Battles

Disney dropped a new “Avatar 3” trailer on Thursday, offering our best look yet at the twists, turns and world expansion that await in “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

James Cameron co-wrote and directs the new film, which finds Jake Sully and his family wrestling with a rival clan of Na’vi who felt abandoned by Eywa. Their leader, played by Oona Chaplin, strikes an alliance with Quaritch (Stephen Lang) that threatens not only the Sullys, but Pandora as a whole.

The trailer also reveals a few twists, like the notion that humans may gain the ability to breathe the air on Pandora — yet another threat to the Na’vi.

Cameron shot most of “Fire and Ash” in tandem with 2023’s blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water.” A portion of “Avatar 4,” which is set for release in 2029, has already been shot, but Cameron still plans to make the bulk of that film and the finale “Avatar 5” down the road to finish out the franchise.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” opens exclusively in theaters on Dec. 19, 2025.