‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ From Original Series Creators Ordered at Nickelodeon

Tied to the 20th anniversary of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” Nickelodeon is expanding Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko’s beloved world with “Avatar: Seven Havens.” The new 26-episode 2D animated series is in production and will follow a young Earthbender who learns she is the new Avatar after Korra.

“For two decades, the richly crafted world of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ has introduced audiences to a world of compelling characters and groundbreaking storylines, captivating fans globally,” Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and

Bryan Konietzko.”



“When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later,” DiMartino and Konietzko said. “This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”

Set in the universe of “Avatar,” “Seven Havens” takes place during a time when the world has been shattered by a cataclysm. But during this dangerous era, becoming the Avatar is the last thing anyone wants.

“Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse,” a press release for the series reads.

The upcoming project is currently in production under the Avatar Studios banner from Burbank’s Nickelodeon Animation. There will be two books — seasons in the “Avatar” universe — with Book 1 encompassing the series’ first 13 half-hour episodes, and Season 2 encompassing the other 13. The series is co-created and executive produced by DiMartino and Konietzko, who previously created both the first “Avatar” series and “The Legend of Korra.” Ethan Spaulding is an executive producer, and Sehaj Sethi is a co-executive producer.

A premiere date for the series as well as casting will be announced at a later date.

“Seven Havens” is far from the only “Avatar” project coming from Nickelodeon in the near future. Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are planning to release “Aang: The Last Airbender” on Jan. 30, 2026. Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten and Román Zaragoza will star in that movie as well as newcomer Eric Nam.

Any project from DiMartino and Konietzko is an exciting prospect for fans, let alone one with brand-new characters. The duo behind the beloved cartoon was originally attached to the live-action adaptation of Netflix’s “The Last Airbender.” They later left the project, citing creative differences and started the Nickelodeon Animation-owned Avatar Studios. Since that departure, fans have been more desperate than ever to see new content from the pair.