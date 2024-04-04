“Avengelyne,” the ‘90s comic book character created by Deadpool cocreator Rob Liefeld is getting the big screen treatment, with some heavy hitters behind it. This comes from multiple media reports.

Margot Robbie and her LuckyChap banner, with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, are set to produce the adaptation, with Olivia Wilde, the actress and filmmaker behind “Booksmart” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” set to direct. Simon Kinberg, who as a writer and producer has touched everything from “X-Men” to “Sherlock Holmes” to “Murder on the Orient Express,” will also produce.

“Avengelyne,” co-created by Cathy Christian, follows the title character, a fallen angel banished from heaven, who wears very revealing outfits and who uses her powers to fight against the forces of darkness on earth. Cool.

In 2013, at San Diego Comic Con, Liefeld announced that he was teaming with Gina Carano to tackle a big-screen version of the character. Three years later, the rights had been picked up by Paramount Pictures, who wanted Akiva Goldsman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “A Beautiful Mind” who at the time was overseeing a “Transformers” writers room for the studio, to direct. That clearly didn’t happen either.

Robbie will not play the title character in this new configuration, and is set to take the package out to streamers and studios in the coming weeks.

Wilde is next set to helm “Naughty” for LuckyChap and Universal, from a script by “Cocaine Bear” screenwriter Jimmy Warden.