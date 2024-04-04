Margot Robbie to Produce ‘Avengelyne’ Adaptation With Olivia Wilde Directing

Simon Kinberg is also set to produce alongside the LuckyChap team

Photos of two blonde women with light-toned skin and an illustration of a thid woman with light-toned skin holding two swords and wearing a large cross.
Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde and Rob Liefeld's Avengelyne (Getty Images; Maximum Press)

“Avengelyne,” the ‘90s comic book character created by Deadpool cocreator Rob Liefeld is getting the big screen treatment, with some heavy hitters behind it. This comes from multiple media reports.

Margot Robbie and her LuckyChap banner, with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, are set to produce the adaptation, with Olivia Wilde, the actress and filmmaker behind “Booksmart” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” set to direct. Simon Kinberg, who as a writer and producer has touched everything from “X-Men” to “Sherlock Holmes” to “Murder on the Orient Express,” will also produce.

Margot Robbie and The Sims
Read Next
Margot Robbie to Produce 'The Sims' Movie

“Avengelyne,” co-created by Cathy Christian, follows the title character, a fallen angel banished from heaven, who wears very revealing outfits and who uses her powers to fight against the forces of darkness on earth. Cool.

In 2013, at San Diego Comic Con, Liefeld announced that he was teaming with Gina Carano to tackle a big-screen version of the character. Three years later, the rights had been picked up by Paramount Pictures, who wanted Akiva Goldsman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “A Beautiful Mind” who at the time was overseeing a “Transformers” writers room for the studio, to direct. That clearly didn’t happen either.

Robbie will not play the title character in this new configuration, and is set to take the package out to streamers and studios in the coming weeks.

Wilde is next set to helm “Naughty” for LuckyChap and Universal, from a script by “Cocaine Bear” screenwriter Jimmy Warden.

A light-skinned blonde woman on the left, a light-skinned man with short black hair on the right. The man on the right wears a tuxedo, while the woman on the left wears a black dress with white features underneath a shiny black jacket.
Read Next
Margot Robbie's First Post-'Barbie' Movie 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' Sells to Sony

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.