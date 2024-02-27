Anthem Sports & Entertainment has named Andy Schuon the president of the television networks AXS TV and HDNet Movies.

Schuon will oversee all aspects of AXS TV and HDNet Movies. A cable television channel, AXS TV is primarily devoted to music-related programming, including concerts, and is also the home to professional wrestling and MMA matchups. As for HDNet Movies, the channel focuses on theatrically released films and documentaries.

“Andy Schuon is a true trailblazer in this industry, and a driving force behind many definitive pop culture landmarks that have left an indelible impact throughout the world,” Leonard Asper, president and CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, said in a press release. “His reputation as a legendary brand builder is well-earned, and his breadth of expertise will be vital in ushering in an important era for both AXS TV and HDNet Movies.”

“Len Asper and I have been talking about the opportunity to leverage the reach of AXS TV and HDNet Movies for some time. I was thrilled when he asked me to lead these networks, and take them to new heights and new platforms,” Schuon said in a press release. “Connecting content, especially music-related programming, with audiences has been my life’s work. At a time when music moves at the speed of social media, we are uniquely qualified to be the voice of record in the video presentation of music across all platforms.”

Schuon certainly has a great deal of experience in the world of musically-focused television. In 2013, he co-founded the digital cable television network Revolt Media & TV alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs (Combs later took a leave of absence from the company in 2023). He has also served as the executive vice president and general manager of Warner Bros. Records as well as the executive vice president and head of programming and production for MTV, MTV2 and VH1. In that latter role, he served as the executive producer of the VMAs as well as the MTV Movie Awards.

The executive was also responsible from moving MTV out of Times Square and into the MTV Beach House. That shift in the ’90s lifted ratings for the franchise and opened the doors for new marketing and sponsorship opportunities.

Schuon has also served as chief digital officer and president of artist services for Ticketmaster and Live Nation, as well as president of programming and marketing for CBS Radio.