Ayo Edebiri is set to make her “SNL” hosting debut. “The Bear” star and comedian will take the stage of the NBC late night show on Feb. 3 alongside musical guest Jennifer Lopez.

Edebiri’s appearance on “SNL” comes just weeks after the actress swept awards season for her performance as Sydney on “The Bear,” scoring an Emmy, a Critics Choice and a Golden Globe Award.

Lopez’s performance, on the other hand, marks her fourth appearance as musical guest, after she previously hosted “SNL” three times. J. Lo’s most recent time hosting was in 2019, and she will soon release her upcoming album, “This Is Me … Now,” and its Amazon companion piece, “This Is Me … Now: A Love Story” on Feb. 16.

“Saltburn” and “Priscilla” star Jacob Elordi also made his hosting debut this month alongside musical guest and “Mean Girls” star Reneé Rapp in the first new episode of “SNL” this year.

Next up to host is Dakota Johnson on Jan. 27, who will host the NBC late night show for the second time before her new movie “Madame Web” comes out in theaters on Feb. 14. Justin Timberlake will perform alongside Johnson in his fifth solo musical guest appearance on “SNL” after most serving as a musical guest decade ago on Dec. 21, 2013.

Guest hosts during fall 2023 include former cast member Kate McKinnon, who made her hosting debut in December, five-time host Emma Stone, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze, Jason Momoa and Timothée Chalamet. Bad Bunny served as the episode’s musical guest, joining fall musical guests Ice Spice, the Foo Fighters, Tate McRae and Boygenius, among others.

“SNL” broadcasts on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET, and also streams live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Every previous season of “SNL” is available to stream on Peacock.

Created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video.