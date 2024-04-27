“Baby Reindeer” is the surprise television hit of the spring, and Netflix’s latest must-see title.

The seven-episode limited series, created by and starring comedian Richard Gadd, follows a fictionalized retelling of his experiences being stalked by a deranged fan. Based on Gadd’s one-man show of the same name, momentum for the show has been growing substantially in the two weeks since its release.

For a full breakdown of the characters in “Baby Reindeer” — and where you might have seen them before — see below.

Richard Gadd stars as Donny Dunn in “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn Richard Gadd stars as Donny Dunn, a stand-up comedian with dreams of making it big while making ends meet working at a pub. A small moment of kindness from Donny in the pub catches the attention of convicted stalker Martha, whose invasive and abusive behavior towards Donny threatens to disintegrate his life. Gadd previously had roles in “Wedding Season,” “Code 404,” “Outlander,” “Clique,” “Urban Myths” and “Against the Law.”

Jessica Gunning as Martha in “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott Jessica Gunning stars as Martha Scott, a convicted stalker who takes special notice of Donny when he offers her a gesture of kindness at the pub. Spewing lies about her career as a high-powered lawyer, Martha grows obsessed with Donny — whom she calls “baby reindeer” — and begins intertwining herself and invading his privacy in all aspects of his life. Aside from this breakout performance, Gunning is best known for starring in “Pride,” “What Remains,” “Back,” “White Heat” and “The Outlaws.”

Nava Mau as Teri in “Baby Reindeer.” (Netflix) Nava Mau as Teri Nava Mau plays Teri, a therapist Donny meets on a trans dating site to whom he takes a particular liking. Donny, who used a fake name and profession in his profile, begins dating Teri just as Martha’s stalking kicks into high gear, endangering their blossoming relationship. Teri is initially unafraid of Martha, and finds herself unpacking why Donny was drawn to such a twisted relationship in the first place. You might have seen Mau as Ava in “Generation,” or in short films “Work,” “Sam’s Town” and “Waking Hour.”

Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien in “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien O’Connor Tom Goodman-Hill plays Darrien O’Connor, a well-known TV writer who promises fame and success to Donny after meeting him at an exclusive club. Darrien attends a couple of Donny’s comedy sets before going dark and resurfacing when Donny is in acting school with the promise of working together. Instead, Darrien leads Donny down a road of drugs, manipulation and abuse. Goodman-Hill can be seen in “Rebecca,” “The Imitation Game,” “The War Below” and “Homebound.”

Nina Sosanya in “Baby Reindeer.” (Netflix) Nina Sosanya as Liz Nina Sosanya as Liz, Donny’s landlady and the mother of his ex-girlfriend, Keeley. Donny and Keeley moved in with Liz while they dated and, when they broke up, Keeley moved out and Donny remained living with Liz as he worked at the pub and pursued stand-up on the side. Sosanya is best known for her role in “Love Actually,” and can also be seen in “Nathan Barley,” “Five Days,” “Code 46,” “His Dark Materials,” “Good Omens” and “Screw.”

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Keeley in “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) Shalom Brune-Franklin as Keeley Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Keeley, Donny’s ex-girlfriend who he met during acting school and dated while being entangled in his toxic relationship with Darrien. Despite moving out of Liz’s house after she and Donny broke up, Keeley comes back into the picture as she begins spending more time at her home. Brune-Franklin has appeared in recent TV series “Great Expectations,” “Love Me,” “The Tourist” and “War of the Worlds.”

Danny Kirrane in “Baby Reindeer.” (Netflix) Danny Kirrane as Gino Danny Kirrane plays Gino, Donny’s coworker at the pub who witnesses Donny’s twisted relationship with Martha continue to devolve. Gino initially brushes most of Donny’s concerns off and jokes about the situation, unaware of the extent of the abuse Donny is facing or his past. You might recognize Kirrane from “The Serpent Queen,” “The Sandman,” “Wasted” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Michael Wildman in “Baby Reindeer.” (Netflix) Michael Wildman as Greggsy Michael Wildman as Greggsy, Donny’s coworker who, like Gino, fails to take Martha’s stalking of Donny seriously, despite seeing Martha come to the pub every single day. Wildman has appeared in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “Ready Player One,” “The Bourne Ultimatum” and “MI-5.”

Mark Lewis Jones in “Baby Reindeer.” (Netflix) Mark Lewis Jones as Gerry Mark Lewis Jones appears as Gerry, Donny’s Father, who quickly becomes heavily agitated by Martha’s stalking of Donny. Jones is best known for his roles in “Gangs of London,” “Chernobyl,” “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” and “The Crown.”