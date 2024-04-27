“Baby Reindeer” is the surprise television hit of the spring, and Netflix’s latest must-see title.
The seven-episode limited series, created by and starring comedian Richard Gadd, follows a fictionalized retelling of his experiences being stalked by a deranged fan. Based on Gadd’s one-man show of the same name, momentum for the show has been growing substantially in the two weeks since its release.
For a full breakdown of the characters in “Baby Reindeer” — and where you might have seen them before — see below.
Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn
Richard Gadd stars as Donny Dunn, a stand-up comedian with dreams of making it big while making ends meet working at a pub. A small moment of kindness from Donny in the pub catches the attention of convicted stalker Martha, whose invasive and abusive behavior towards Donny threatens to disintegrate his life.
Gadd previously had roles in “Wedding Season,” “Code 404,” “Outlander,” “Clique,” “Urban Myths” and “Against the Law.”
Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott
Jessica Gunning stars as Martha Scott, a convicted stalker who takes special notice of Donny when he offers her a gesture of kindness at the pub. Spewing lies about her career as a high-powered lawyer, Martha grows obsessed with Donny — whom she calls “baby reindeer” — and begins intertwining herself and invading his privacy in all aspects of his life.
Aside from this breakout performance, Gunning is best known for starring in “Pride,” “What Remains,” “Back,” “White Heat” and “The Outlaws.”
Nava Mau as Teri
Nava Mau plays Teri, a therapist Donny meets on a trans dating site to whom he takes a particular liking. Donny, who used a fake name and profession in his profile, begins dating Teri just as Martha’s stalking kicks into high gear, endangering their blossoming relationship. Teri is initially unafraid of Martha, and finds herself unpacking why Donny was drawn to such a twisted relationship in the first place.
You might have seen Mau as Ava in “Generation,” or in short films “Work,” “Sam’s Town” and “Waking Hour.”
Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien O’Connor
Tom Goodman-Hill plays Darrien O’Connor, a well-known TV writer who promises fame and success to Donny after meeting him at an exclusive club. Darrien attends a couple of Donny’s comedy sets before going dark and resurfacing when Donny is in acting school with the promise of working together. Instead, Darrien leads Donny down a road of drugs, manipulation and abuse.
Goodman-Hill can be seen in “Rebecca,” “The Imitation Game,” “The War Below” and “Homebound.”
Nina Sosanya as Liz
Nina Sosanya as Liz, Donny’s landlady and the mother of his ex-girlfriend, Keeley. Donny and Keeley moved in with Liz while they dated and, when they broke up, Keeley moved out and Donny remained living with Liz as he worked at the pub and pursued stand-up on the side.
Sosanya is best known for her role in “Love Actually,” and can also be seen in “Nathan Barley,” “Five Days,” “Code 46,” “His Dark Materials,” “Good Omens” and “Screw.”
Shalom Brune-Franklin as Keeley
Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Keeley, Donny’s ex-girlfriend who he met during acting school and dated while being entangled in his toxic relationship with Darrien. Despite moving out of Liz’s house after she and Donny broke up, Keeley comes back into the picture as she begins spending more time at her home.
Brune-Franklin has appeared in recent TV series “Great Expectations,” “Love Me,” “The Tourist” and “War of the Worlds.”
Danny Kirrane as Gino
Danny Kirrane plays Gino, Donny’s coworker at the pub who witnesses Donny’s twisted relationship with Martha continue to devolve. Gino initially brushes most of Donny’s concerns off and jokes about the situation, unaware of the extent of the abuse Donny is facing or his past.
You might recognize Kirrane from “The Serpent Queen,” “The Sandman,” “Wasted” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”
Michael Wildman as Greggsy
Michael Wildman as Greggsy, Donny’s coworker who, like Gino, fails to take Martha’s stalking of Donny seriously, despite seeing Martha come to the pub every single day.
Wildman has appeared in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “Ready Player One,” “The Bourne Ultimatum” and “MI-5.”
Mark Lewis Jones as Gerry
Mark Lewis Jones appears as Gerry, Donny’s Father, who quickly becomes heavily agitated by Martha’s stalking of Donny.
Jones is best known for his roles in “Gangs of London,” “Chernobyl,” “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” and “The Crown.”
Amanda Root as Elle
Amanda Root plays Elle, Donny’s Mother who becomes deeply concerned about her son’s troubling situation and supports him in any way she can.
You might recognize Root from “The Forsyte Saga,” “The Iron Lady,” “The Black Prince” and “Daniel Deronda.”
