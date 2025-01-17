Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’

After 10 years away from any kind of film or TV set, Cameron Diaz is officially, well, back in action with her new film “Back in Action.”

Now streaming on Netflix, the film centers on Emily and Matt, two CIA operatives who learn they’re having a baby together. Shortly thereafter, their plane home is compromised and crashes, giving them the opportunity to fake their deaths and go off the grid to raise their family as civilians.

Of course, secret past lives can’t always stay secret forever. When theirs catches up with them, the now-parents are forced onto a new mission, this time bringing their kids along (but no, it’s not quite “Spy Kids,” though there is at least one line of dialogue that is eerily similar).

If you’re here though, you probably know all that. You probably also know that the film has an 11-minute credit sequence, which you might not have watched, and you’re just looking for the songs in the film. Well, we’ve got you.

Here are all the songs you heard in “Back in Action.”

“Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Ms. Lauryn Hill

“L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole

“Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin

“Hot Dish” by Myrs

“Crazy” by Doechii

“Can’t Stop” by Max Mill

“Love T.K.O.” by Teddy Pendergrass

“Push It” by Salt-n-Pepa

“At Last” by Etta James

“Make Me Feel” by John Summit

“Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” by James Brown

“Back in Action” is now streaming on Netflix.