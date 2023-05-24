‘Bad Boys 4’ Adds ‘Better Call Saul’ Breakout Rhea Seehorn

“Better Call Saul” breakout Rhea Seehorn will be joining Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the untitled fourth “Bad Boys” film, TheWrap has confirmed. Details of her character – and anything else pertaining to the plot of the movie – are being heavily guarded but no doubt will occur somewhere in Miami.

Seehorn played lawyer Kim Wexler for 60 episodes on Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s “Better Call Saul,” a spinoff of the popular “Breaking Bad” that is the rare example of a spinoff being just as good (if not better) than the original.

Seehorn has also been in several movies, everything from the Tim Allen version of “The Shaggy Dog” back in 2006, to the Netflix horror movie “Things Heard & Seen” with Amanda Seyfried (from “American Splendor” filmmakers Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini), but this fourth “Bad Boys” will definitely be her biggest movie yet.

The ”Bad Boys” franchise started back in 1995 with the first film, which introduced us to streetwise Miami detectives Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence). That first movie also served as the feature directorial debut of Michael Bay and proved that Smith, then considered a TV star, could anchor a big movie. (This was solidified by almost everything he did for the rest of the decade.)

Bay returned for 2003’s “Bad Boys II,” which is one of the most explosive, wildly unhinged studio movies maybe ever. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed “Bad Boys for Life,” which opened right before the pandemic shut down movie theaters in early 2020. They’ll return for the fourth movie alongside their “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner.

Seehorn will join returning cast members Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig and will be part of a freshman class that also includes Eric Dane as the bad guy, Ioan Gruffudd and Tasha Smith, who will be taking over the role of Theresa Burnett from Theresa Randle. (What’s the story there?)

Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith for Westbrook, and Doug Belgrad are back producing; with Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

Filming for the new movie began earlier this spring and is expected in theaters sometime next year.

