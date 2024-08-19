‘Bad Sisters’ Sets November Return With Saucy First Look

After over two years, the Garvey sisters are returning to Apple TV+. The streamer announced Monday that “Bad Sisters” will debut its second season on Nov. 13.

The first two episodes will premiere on that Wednesday. Afterwards, new episodes will premiere weekly through Dec. 25.

From BAFTA Award-winning executive producer and star Sharon Horgan, the black comedy follows the five Garvey sisters — Eva (Horgan), Grace (Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson). After Grace’s abusive husband dies under mysterious circumstances, the sisters become the focus of a life insurance investigation. The series flips between two timelines, the first before John Paul’s (Claes Bang) death when the sisters were planning out their crime, and the second after his death as an insurance agent tries to piece together what actually happened.

The eight-episode second season takes place two years after John Paul’s “accidental” death. When certain truths resurface, the sisters are shoved back into the spotlight. “Suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust,” a press release for the season reads.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Season 2 stars Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill, Peter Claffey, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon and Justine Mitchell.

The first season of the Apple TV+ original earned two BAFTA Television Award wins, one for Best Drama Series and another for Best Supporting for Duff. Additionally, the series has won a Peabody and was nominated for four Emmys.

“Bad Sisters” was adapted from the Belgian series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin, who also serves as executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford for Merman with Dearbhla Walsh also serving as executive producer and director. Additional executive producers include Bert Hamelnick, Michael Sagol, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer. “Bad Sisters” is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.