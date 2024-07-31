Billy Crystal’s Supernatural Thriller ‘Before’ Will Premiere in October on Apple TV+

“Before,” AppleTV+’s upcoming supernatural mystery starring and executive produced by Billy Crystal, will premiere globally on Oct. 25. The first two episodes of the thriller will drop on that Friday. They will be followed by one new episode a week through Nov. 15.

In the drama, Crystal stars as a child psychiatrist named Eli who encounters a troubled young boy after losing his wife Lynn (Judith Light). The more time he spends with Noah (Jacobi Jupe), the more he comes to suspect this child has a disturbing connection to his past. And as Eli tries to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.

A six-time Emmy-winning and Tony-winning actor and comedian, Crystal is best known for his roles in “When Harry Met Sally,” “City Slickers” and “Monsters Inc.” As for Light, the multi-Emmy and Tony Award-winner is known for her work on Prime Video’s “Transparent” as well as the ABC sitcoms “Who’s the Boss?” and “Ugly Betty.” Finally, Jupe is best known for starring in the Disney+ original “Peter Pan & Wendy.”

The series also stars “The Flight Attendant” star Rosie Perez, “Orange Is the New Black” star Maria Dizzia and “In the Garden of Tulips” star Ava Lalezarzadeh.

“Before” is created by Sarah Thorp, who is best known for writing the 2010 Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston movie “The Bounty Hunter.” Thorp also serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer for “Before.” Other executive producers include Crystal; Eric Roth, who is best known for his work on “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Dune;” Adam Bernstein, who is known for his work on “Silo” and “Billions” and who also directed the pilot; and Jet Wilkinson, who is known for “The Chi” and “Truth Be Told” and who serves as the producing director on the project. The 10-episode limited series comes from Paramount Television Studios.