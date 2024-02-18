The British equivalent of the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs, drew a plethora of actors, filmmakers and other stars on Sunday in London. “Oppenheimer” dominated this year’s ceremony, with the Christopher Nolan historical epic winning Best Film as Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. took home acting awards. It defeated fellow nominees “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things.”
“Oppenheimer” led the nominations with 13 going into the ceremony, while “Poor Things” was nominated for 11. “Oppenheimer” ended up winning seven, while “Poor Things” took home five.
Along with film nominees such as Margot Robbie (“Barbie”), Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), other stars who came bearing their best red carpet looks included singer Dua Lipa and model Naomi Campbell. Filmmakers making a statement on the red carpet included Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”), Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”) and Emerald Fennell (“Saltburn”), while winning director Nolan appeared in a classic tuxedo.
Many of the BAFTA winners are expected to continue their winning streak at the Academy Awards next month. The BAFTAs mark the latest step in this year’s awards season, with less than a month left to go before the Oscars are held on March 10 in Hollywood. We still have the Screen Actors Guild Awards next weekend, as well as the announcement of the nominees for the WGA Awards this week — though their actual ceremony won’t be held until after this year’s Oscars, with the writing awards scheduled for April.
Check out all the BAFTA red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.
Margot Robbie attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Emma Stone attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Emily Blunt attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Dua Lipa attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Ayo Edebiri attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Greta Gerwig attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Cillian Murphy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Rosamund Pike attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Bradley Cooper attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Emerald Fennell attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Emma Corrin attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Naomi Campbell attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Paul Giamatti attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Lily Collins attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Sandra Hüller attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Carey Mulligan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Rami Malek attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Andrew Scott attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Phoebe Dynevor attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Paul Mescal attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Claire Foy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Hannah Waddingham attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Barry Keoghan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Christopher Nolan (L) and Emma Thomas attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Hugh Grant (L) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Colman Domingo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Celine Song attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Cate Blanchett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Bryce Dallas Howard attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Lashana Lynch attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Samantha Morton attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Molly Sims attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Josh Hartnett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
Mike Roe contributed to this story.
