The British equivalent of the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs, drew a plethora of actors, filmmakers and other stars on Sunday in London. “Oppenheimer” dominated this year’s ceremony, with the Christopher Nolan historical epic winning Best Film as Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. took home acting awards. It defeated fellow nominees “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things.”

“Oppenheimer” led the nominations with 13 going into the ceremony, while “Poor Things” was nominated for 11. “Oppenheimer” ended up winning seven, while “Poor Things” took home five.

Along with film nominees such as Margot Robbie (“Barbie”), Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), other stars who came bearing their best red carpet looks included singer Dua Lipa and model Naomi Campbell. Filmmakers making a statement on the red carpet included Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”), Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”) and Emerald Fennell (“Saltburn”), while winning director Nolan appeared in a classic tuxedo.

Many of the BAFTA winners are expected to continue their winning streak at the Academy Awards next month. The BAFTAs mark the latest step in this year’s awards season, with less than a month left to go before the Oscars are held on March 10 in Hollywood. We still have the Screen Actors Guild Awards next weekend, as well as the announcement of the nominees for the WGA Awards this week — though their actual ceremony won’t be held until after this year’s Oscars, with the writing awards scheduled for April.

Check out all the BAFTA red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.

Mike Roe contributed to this story.