BAFTA has appointed Jane Millichip, former Chief Content Officer of Sky Studios, as its new CEO. She was selected by the Board of Trustees and will begin her role leading the Academy in October.

Millichip succeeds Amanda Berry, whose departure from the British Film Academy after 25 years with the organization was set for Fall 2023 and was announced in December.

BAFTA is in the midst of expanding its year-round international program of learning initiatives and events following the redevelopment of its London headquarters at 195 Piccadilly and the expansion of its North American operations, which unified BAFTA’s New York and Los Angeles branches.

Millichip exited Sky Studios earlier this year, and her 25-year experience in television spans production, distribution and broadcasting – as well as having overseen editorial and commercial activities in Sky’s European markets.

Previously as managing director of Sky Vision, Millichip built Sky’s production portfolio and distribution business, acquiring and managing production companies in the U.S. and U.S. She also spearheaded Sky Studios’ commitment to Planet Placement. She is also a Trustee of SEEd – a sustainability and environmental education charity.

“This is the first time the CEO role has been available at BAFTA in over 20 years, and I’m thrilled that we’ve pulled off a real coup in finding Jane, an inspirational leader who shares BAFTA’s values for making the screen industries more accessible, inclusive and environmentally sustainable,” Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of BAFTA, said in a statement. “Jane brings with her a unique and impressive combination of top-level commercial and creative experience that will ensure BAFTA delivers its charitable remit, maintains the gold standard of our Awards and makes a positive impact on the film, games and television industries. She is highly regarded as a global television industry leader and is brilliantly placed to take BAFTA to new heights.”

“BAFTA is a world-renowned brand and arts charity; entrusting its welfare to a new CEO is no small matter. I salute Amanda Berry and Kevin Price for their long-standing and impressive tenure, and I am honoured to be given this opportunity to take the organization forward in the next chapter of BAFTA’s story,” Millichip said. “Increasing accessibility, inclusion and relevance for the beneficiaries of BAFTA’s learning initiatives, for its members, for the screen industries and for public audiences, alongside a focused growth strategy, will enable BAFTA to evolve and deliver its charitable goals for years to come. I have seen the passion and commitment from all those involved in the organisation, and I am thrilled to be joining such a brilliant team.”

“Jane is the ideal leader to champion and grow BAFTA’s work; celebrating the craft across film, games and television, elevating talent, promoting inclusivity and representation and being a voice for the screen industries. We look forward to seeing the organization thrive under her leadership,” Bal Samra, Governance & Appointments committee chair at BAFTA, added.