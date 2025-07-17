Netflix Sets October Release for Edward Berger’s ‘Ballad of a Small Player’

Colin Farrell plays a high-stakes gambler in the Lawrence Osborne adaptation

Colin Farrell in "The Ballad of a Small Player" (Netflix)

Netflix will release the next film from Oscar-winning “Conclave” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” filmmaker Edward Berger in October, the streamer announced on Thursday. “Ballad of a Small Player” stars Colin Farrell as a high-stakes gambler laying low in Macau who encounters a kindred spirit just as his past and debts are catching up to him.

The streamer also released a first-look at the film on Thursday, offering a peek at a sweaty and unnerved Farrell wandering around Macau. Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, Alex Jennings and Tilda Swinton also star in the film, which will be released in select theaters on Oct. 15 and streams on Netflix on Oct. 29.

That puts the film in a prime awards season slot, though Netflix has a few other contenders this year including the acclaimed Sundance indie “Train Dreams.”

Berger is fresh off the success of “Conclave,” his papal thriller that scored eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture. The filmmaker won the Best International Film Oscar for his breakout film “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which Netflix released in 2022.

Next up for Berger is the A24 film “The Riders” starring Brad Pitt. But first, “The Ballad of a Small Player” hits Netflix — and the awards circuit — this fall.

See the first look images below.

Colin Farrell in “The Ballad of a Small Player” (Netflix)
Colin Farrell in “The Ballad of a Small Player” (Netflix)
Colin Farrell in “The Ballad of a Small Player” (Netflix)
