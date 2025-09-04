‘Ballpark Blast! The Series’ From Pocket.watch and MLB Coming to Hulu, Roku Channel | Exclusive

Pocket.watch, the kids and family creator entertainment company, and MLB are collaborating again on a new series. “Ballpark Blast! The Series” will premiere on Hulu and pocket.watch’s SVOD “Ryan and Friends Plus” on Sept. 5, TheWrap has exclusively learned. The series will then debut on the Roku Channel as well as the MLB’s owned-and-operated network.

“Ballpark Blast!” first premiered as a special in 2024. The series iteration of the franchise will follow kid creators and their families as they cover some of the MLB’s biggest events around the world. It provides a mix of behind-the-scenes access, interactive challenges, musical performances and creator-led adventures. The creators involved in the series have a collective 242 million subscribers across their channels.

Some of the creators include Ryan’s World, who will be traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Series with the Dodgers and Cubs; Toys and Colors, who will be adventuring with the Padres from San Diego Zoo to Petco Park; and My PB and J, who will play a tiger trivia game with Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest. The other creators in the series are Hudson’s Playground, Kamdenboy & Kyraboo, Kaven Adventures, KidCity, Papa Jake, Wilson World, Combo Panda, Hungry FAM and Jonathan Warren the Dog. There will also be segments with the Mets, Diamondbacks, Astros, Giants, Cardinals and Blue Jays.

“MLB is dedicated to creating new ways for young fans to experience the magic of baseball, and ‘Ballpark Blast! The Series’ is the perfect stage to make that happen,” Dominick Balsamo, senior vice president of global media for the MLB, said. “Together with pocket.watch, we’re blending the energy of the game with the creativity of today’s most beloved family creators, bringing the fun, community and inspiration of baseball to kids and families everywhere.”

“Last year’s ‘Ballpark Blast!’ special showed us how much kids love being part of the MLB story,” Amanda Klecker, senior vice president of marketing and franchise at pocket.watch, said. “The excitement and response proved there’s a clear demand from young fans to connect with the game, and pocket.watch is excited for our massive roster of beloved kids and family creators to partner alongside MLB’s teams and players to make the ballpark experience accessible, inspiring and unforgettable for today’s families.”

MLB and pocket.watch are also teaming up with Universal Music Group to release a companion album for the series, titled “Ballpark Blast: Baseball Beats.” The album will feature original music from the show as well as classic baseball anthems. Wilson World’s live performance from Chase Field will be featured on the album along with tracks from creators The Stella Show, Lively Lewis, My PB and J and Kaven Adventures.