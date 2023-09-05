‘Barbie’ Will Be Available to Own or Rent on Digital Next Week

“Barbie,” the summer blockbuster that became 2023’s top-grossing domestic release, will be available on premium digital ownership and rental on Sept. 12, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday.

The film will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 on participating digital platforms including Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu.

From director Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” is now the highest grossing box office hit before inflation adjustment in the 100-year history of Warner Bros. At the time of publishing, the film had grossed nearly $1.4 billion worldwide.

Following its PVOD release, “Barbie” will also get an Imax rollout beginning Sept. 22.

Gerwig, best known for directing “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” both of which garnered her three Oscar nominations, has solidified her status as a rising star in Hollywood with “Barbie.” The filmmaker’s clever perspective on Mattel’s iconic doll delves into themes of gender equality and bias, which have become intricately linked with the toy’s legacy. Her approach has captivated global audiences, resulting in a unique achievement: a blockbuster success predominantly championed by women.

The film stars Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken. Gerwig directs from a screenplay written with her partner Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel.