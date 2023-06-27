Gameplay of "BattleBit Remastered" (Steam screenshot)

"BattleBit Remastered"

Indie Title ‘BattleBit Remastered’ Emerges as a Breakout PC Game Success | Chart

by | June 27, 2023 @ 5:00 PM

The independent, low-polygon ode to ‘Battlefield’ crushes the competition in a week dominated by military shooters

If there is one genre that may never go out of style, it’s the military shooter, wherein players put on their virtual combat gear and wage war. Four out of the six paid titles on this week’s top 10 Steam sellers fall into this category.

“BattleBit Remastered,” an indie multiplayer shooter that prides itself on a low-polygon aesthetic reminiscent of “Roblox” or “Minecraft,” was the top paid game of the week by revenue on the primary PC game distribution service’s leaderboard. Behind the simple exterior lies a combat-heavy military shooter featuring guns, helicopters, tanks and high-octane action that fans of the genre have come to expect. It costs $15 right now as an “early access” title, meaning it’s a game that’s still in development but is able to be purchased and played.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

