'Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2' (Activision)

"Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2" (Activision)

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Lands 2 Spots in the Top 10 PC Game Sales | Chart

by | June 20, 2023 @ 3:58 PM

There’s no stopping Activision’s AAA breadwinner or its accompanying add-on content

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” claimed two separate spots in the top 10 lineup of this week’s Steam chart, which tracks PC sales revenue. The title accomplished this feat while also having spent 48 consecutive weeks on the chart.

“Modern Warfare 2,” Activision’s $70 release from October 2022, has the fourth spot in the top 10 list, making it the second-most revenue-rich paid game on Steam this week. It’s been on Steam’s chart for a while thanks to its continuous staying power, but a sudden climb to spot No. 4 either signifies a slow week, relatively speaking, for Steam revenue in general or a serious post-launch bump thanks to a recent release of a battle pass — an add-on purchase that unlocks game bonuses such as cosmetics and in-game currencies.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

