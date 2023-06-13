Starfield screenshot by Bethesda

"Starfield"

‘Starfield’ Rockets Into the Top 10 PC Game Sellers List With Big Preorders | Chart

by | June 13, 2023 @ 3:27 PM

The Bethesda title doesn’t release for months but it’s already dominating in sales

You don’t need a crystal ball to predict that “Starfield” may end up being the best-selling game of 2023. As evidenced by Steam’s weekly PC revenue chart, the upcoming Bethesda title is already in the top 10 best sellers list at slot No. 9, and it’s made it there purely through the power of preorders. The game doesn’t officially release until Sept. 6.

The whole week is full of surprises for U.S. revenue rankings, so long as we ignore free-to-play title “Counterstrike: Global Offensive” staying in No. 1 for the zillionth week straight. Importantly, “Street Fighter 6” claimed spot No. 2 on the list, otherwise known as first place for a paid game. Retailing for $60, the title clocked over a million players across all platforms within three days of its June 2 launch and remains king of the revenue hill on digital distribution platform Steam, which is no small feat for a fighting game.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

