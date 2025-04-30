‘BBQ Brawl’ Will See Bobby Flay Face Off Against 2 New Chefs in June | Exclusive

“BBQ Brawl” is returning this summer with two new chefs leading the competition against Bobby Flay, TheWrap can exclusively announce. Chefs Maneet Chauhan and Antonia Lofaso will be the new captains of the upcoming Season 6, which will return on June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network. “BBQ Brawl” will also be available to stream the following day on Max.

The cooking competition show takes place at the Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas, and follows three culinary heavyweights as they lead their respective teams. As they mentor some of the country’s most respected barbeque pitmasters, those teams will have to go head-to-head in a series of grilling challenges.

Prepare for everything from live fire cooking to an all-night cook in what’s being described as the “most primal” season of “BBQ Brawl” to date. This season will feature twists the series has never seen before, including a Brawlers vs. Captains battle and global grilling challenge that will use cooking apparatuses from around the world. Can Bobby Flay defend his title? Or will one of these newcomers overtake the grill?

“BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso” will take place over 10 episodes. Challenges will be judged by Carson Kressley, Rodney Scott and Brooke Williamson, who will determine which cook will be dubbed “Master of ‘Cue.” The winner will have their BBQ skills featured on Food Network’s social platforms.

“This season has something for everyone, whether you are a professional grill master, a weekend warrior or simply love the smokey char of barbecue done right,” Flay said in a statement to press. “Summertime heralds outdoor cooking, and ‘BBQ Brawl’ celebrates all that entails with a healthy dose of competition to keep it exciting.”

“There are many challengers who would like a chance to beat Bobby Flay, and with all the victories under their respective belts, Maneet Chauhan and Antonia Lofaso have both shown they are contenders to take this season’s crown,” Betsy Ayala, head of content food for Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “It’s a game of skill and cooking acumen but also teamwork and trust, and this season’s challenges really put all that to the test for the mentors and their teams.”

The competitors, or Brawlers, this season include Tyler Anderson, Kyle Bryner, Jason Dady, Alexandra Donnadio, Greg Gatlin, Brad Leighninger, Thyron Mathews, Rosalie Bradford Pareja, Orchid Paulmeier, Tim Van Doren, Arturo Ramon and Aarthi Sampath. “BBQ Brawl” is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network.