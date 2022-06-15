“Funny Girl” stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will leave the Broadway show in September, producers said Wednesday.

“Beanie returns tomorrow!” the show announced in a tweet, referencing the “Booksmart” actress’ recent COVID diagnosis. “14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch now through September 25th.”

The post did not state who will replace the performers, who play Fanny Brice (Feldstein) and her mother Mrs. Brice (Lynch). “Stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo & Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl,” it read.

Feldstein confirmed the news on her Instagram, writing, “September 25th will be my last show as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. I’ll never be able to find the words that could even begin to explain what the experience has been to me.”

After thanking “every single person that brings Funny Girl to life on stage every day,” Feldstein reflected on how much the role has meant to her.

“I gave and will continue to give this show all of me,” she wrote. “I am immensely proud to be a bagel on a plate full of onion rolls. I am so deeply grateful for every other bagel that comes to Henry Street with us every night. Can’t wait to see you all there through September.”

“Funny Girl” opened at the August Wilson Theatre in late April to mixed reviews, with Robert Hofler writing for TheWrap that while Feldstein “makes the iconic role her own,” Lynch “disappoints as Mrs. Brice.” Most critics were not entirely onboard with the revival of the 1964 musical and 1968 movie that launched Barbra Streisand to stardom.

The production earned a single nod at last weekend’s Tony Awards. Best Featured Actor in a Musical nominee Jared Grimes, who plays Eddie Ryan, ended up losing to “Company”s Matt Doyle.