“The Beast,” starring Léa Seydoux and George MacKay, has been picked up for domestic distribution by Sideshow and Janus Films, TheWrap has learned.

The romantic drama, based on Henry James’ novella ‘The Beast in the Jungle,’ will receive a theatrical release next year. It also co-stars Guslagie Malanda, Dasha Nekrasova, Martin Scali, Élina Löwensohn, Marta Hoskins, Julia Faure, Kester Lovelace, Félicien Pinot, and Laurent Lacote.

The film concerns a near future where artificial intelligence reigns and human emotions represent a threat to the ruling order. As such, Gabrielle (Seydoux) must purify her DNA by going back into her past lives. There, she reunites with Louis (MacKay), her great love. But she is overcome by fear, a premonition that catastrophe is on the way.

Sideshow and Janus Films commented: “Bertrand Bonello has made a bold, provocative and beautifully made film asking major questions about our humanity in the age of A.I., featuring knockout performances by Léa Seydoux and George MacKay. We are excited to bring this to theaters across the country.”

Following a premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, “The Beast” played at TIFF. It had its American premiere last weekend at the New York Film Festival. The feature comes courtesy of Les Films du Bélier, My New Picture and Sons of Manual Production. It is produced by Justin Taurand and Bertrand Bonello.

The deal was negotiated by Sideshow and Janus Films with Kinology on behalf of the filmmakers. The film is co-produced by Nancy Grant and Xavier Dolan, Arte France Cinéma, Ami Paris and Jamal Zeinal-Zade.

