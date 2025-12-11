Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Renewed for 3rd and Final Season at Netflix

Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” has been picked up for its third and final season at Netflix.

The renewal comes months ahead of the release of the series’ Season 2, Part 2 debut. “Beauty in Black” will pick back up on March 19 with eight more episodes to conclude the second season.

After Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), the once unassuming sex worker, seized control of the family beauty business at the end of Season 2, Part 1, she will be the one calling the shots. Now, the Bellarie family must follow her rules after she inherited sole ownership of the company.

Williams will return to star in the series alongside Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield and Debbi Morgan.

Netflix revealed first look images of Part 2 of the season, depicting rising tensions between Kimmie and the Bellarie’s as the family’s criminal history bubbles to the surface.

Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Amber Reign Smith as Rain in episode 215 of “Beauty In Black” (Credit: Quantrell Colbert/Netflix)

Previously announced guest stars for Part 2 include Bailey Tippen, Randall J. Bacon, Greg Clarkson, Ace Small, George Middlebrook, Kajanee Smith, Philemon Chambers, Aria Celeste Castillo, Rodrigo Aburto, Jasmine Burke and Phylicía Lloyd.

Details about Season 3’s plot are being kept under wraps.

“Beauty in Black” spent seven weeks in the Top 10 and reached No. 1 across 28 countries in its second week during Season 1. Season 2, Part 1 also hit No. 1 in 14 countries in its second week. The series scored 1.34 billion minutes viewed in its Season 2 debut week.

Perry executive produced, created, wrote and directed the Netflix series. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland also produce the series for Tyler Perry Studios.