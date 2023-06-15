Ryan Reynolds Helps Sheep Go to Sleep in First Original Series Teaser for FuboTV’s Maximum Effort Channel (Video)

Ryan Reynolds is bringing his soothing voice to FuboTV’s for “Bedtime Stories with Ryan,” the first-ever original series for the new Maximum Effort Channel launching June 20.

“We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”

The 15-episode series, in which the actor reads new and classic bedtime stories in an attempt to soothe your mind and soul (and also his own), is directed by Vincent Peone and produced by Maximum Effort and Fubo in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions, with music by Sleeping At Last.

“Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation,” Fubo Studios head Pamela Duckworth added. “These may be legendary stories, but Ryan’s voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel’s programming slate of maximum comfort.”

The Maximum Effort channel will be home to original and classic TV and movies as well as some surprising content breaks, according to Fubo, and will become available on additional streaming platforms to be announced. More programming details will be announced in the coming days.

The linear channel is part of a multi-year partnership between Fubo and Maximum Effort that includes an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series as well as a blind scripted deal. The production company, which was co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey in 2018, has been granted creative control over the channel’s content.

Since launching, Maxmium effort’s creative track record has included the “Deadpool” movies, “Free Guy,” “The Adam Project” and the unscripted show “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Watch the teaser in the video above.