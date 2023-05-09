Warner Bros. has set a release date for Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice 2.”

Sadly, saying his name three times won’t summon the movie any earlier than Sept. 6, 2024.

The sequel follows Burton’s 1988 horror comedy, which starred Michael Keaton as the titular character, a ghoulish “bio-exorcist” hired by a recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) to rid their home of the pushy new humans who have just moved in (led by Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones). Of course, Baldwin and Davis end up connecting with the sensitive daughter of the overbearing couple, played by a young Winona Ryder. Embraced for its offbeat sense of humor, inventive visuals (sandworms on Saturn) and music – both Danny Elfman’s unforgettable score and the Harry Belafonte songs on the soundtrack – “Beetlejuice” is a true classic.

Plot details on the sequel are being kept under wraps, but Keaton and Ryder are expected to return. Burton’s “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega is also in the film, supposedly playing Ryder’s daughter, with “Wednesday” creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penning the script for the new movie. (We talked to them on the eve of the writers’ strike and they were toiling away.)

In the years since “Beetlejuice” premiered, it has lived on thanks to an animated series that ran from 1989 to 1991, a robust and ongoing consumer products program and a stage musical that premiered on Broadway in 2019 and became an unlikely sensation thanks to TikTok. A sequel for “Beetlejuice” has been in discussion since at least 1990, when Jonathan Gems, Burton’s collaborator on “Mars Attacks,” turned in a script called “Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian” that would become one of Hollywood’s most infamous unproduced screenplays. Later, Seth Grahame-Smith, who worked with Burton on “Dark Shadows,” would also attempt to write a proper follow-up.

“Beetlejuice 2” will be Burton’s first sequel since 1992’s “Batman Returns.”