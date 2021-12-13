‘Belfast,’ ‘West Side Story’ Lead Critics Choice Awards Nominations

Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white memory piece “Belfast” and Steven Spielberg’s new version of “West Side Story” landed 11 nominations each for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, leading all films in voting by the more than 500 critics and journalists in the Critics Choice Association.

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” received 10 nominations each, followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” with eight and “King Richard” and “Don’t Look Up” with six.

The final two Best Picture nominees are “CODA,” which received four nominations, and “tick, tick … BOOM!” with two.

Best Director nominations went to Branagh, Spielberg, Villeneuve, Campion, Paul Thomas Anderson and del Toro.

The nominations hewed closely to the films thought to be the strongest contenders for 2021 film awards, although they only showed lukewarm support for a few movies thought to be critical favorites: Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which received noms for lead actor Denzel Washington and cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel; Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” recognized for actress Kristen Stewart and composer Jonny Greenwood; and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” nominated for Gyllenhaal’s screenplay and Olivia Colman’s lead performance.

Other films celebrated by many critics but shut out completely by CCA voters included Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket,” Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers,” Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” and Rebecca Hall’s “Passing.”

The results showed that despite its name, the Critics Choice Association veers from the usual critical thinking toward a more mainstream sensibility that may serve to predict Oscar nominations more accurately than most critics’ groups. (Full disclosure: I am a voting member of the organization.)

In the acting categories, the biggest surprise was Nicolas Cage, nominated for Best Actor for “Pig” over Leonardo DiCaprio in “Don’t Look Up,” Bradley Cooper in “Nightmare Alley” and Joaquin Phoenix in “C’mon, C’mon” (another film with surprisingly little support from voters). Also missing from the roster of nominated performers were Penelope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers,” Jennifer Hudson for “Respect,” Marlee Matlin for “CODA” and Judi Dench for “Belfast.”

The nominations were announced three hours after the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed its slate of Golden Globes nominees in a muted press conference conspicuously missing its usual lineup of stars announcing the slate. (Snoop Dogg was the sole luminary on hand.) Both groups chose a similar lineup of films, with the only difference in the 10 best-film nominees being that the Critics Choice voters went with “Nightmare Alley” and the Globes voters, who had to choose five drama and five musical or comedy films, completed the latter category with “Cyrano.”

The HPFA plans to hold a Globes ceremony on Jan. 9, the same day as the Critics Choice Awards, though the CCA is likely to drawn significantly more stars as it makes moves to capitalize on the lack of diversity and ethical problems that have caused much of Hollywood to at least temporarily withdraw its support for the HFPA.

The CCA announced its television nominations last week. Film and television categories will both be presented on Jan. 9 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

The full list of Critics Choice Awards nominations:

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder – CODA

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker – Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

Janty Yates – House of Gucci

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST COMEDY

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

BEST SONG

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer – Dune