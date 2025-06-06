‘Below Deck’ Star Aesha Scott Signs With Buchwald | Exclusive

“Below Deck” star Aesha Scott has signed with Buchwald for representation, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The agency will represent Scott exclusively in the U.S., and she will continue to be represented by Key Management as well.

Best known for her roles across Bravo’s “Below Deck” franchise, Scott most recently appeared as the chief stewardess on “Below Deck Mediterranean” Season 9 in 2024, returning to the spinoff series after appearing in Seasons 4 and 5 as second stewardess.

She previously starred as chief stewardess on the inaugural season of “Below Deck Down Under,” and has also been featured on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen,” “Winter House” and “Project Runway.”

In 2023, Scott competed on Australian reality TV competition series “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” on Channel 10, where she ended in third place.

She will soon compete in the upcoming season of “The Amazing Race Australia – Celebrity Edition,” where she will face a number of trials and tribulations alongside her fiancé, Scott Dobson, in the hopes of beating out 12 other teams to win $100,000 for their charity of choice. The new season, hosted by Beau Ryan, will premiere later this year.

Scott has had multiple other talk show appearances on Australia’s “The Today Show” and New Zealand’s “The Project” and “The AM Show.” In 2023, she even earned the award for New Zealand TV Personality of the year.