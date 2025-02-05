Ben Affleck and Gillian Anderson to Star in Kidnapping Thriller ‘Animals’ for Netflix

Ben Affleck and Gillian Anderson are set to star in kidnapping thriller “Animals” for Netflix, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Affleck is also set to direct. Matt Damon was originally attached to star in the film but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts with Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

The film follows a mayoral candidate and his wife who must get their hands dirty to save their son after he is kidnapped. Connor McIntyre wrote the screenplay with Billy Ray revising.

“Animals” will be produced by Affleck, Damon and Dani Bernfeld of Artists Equity, the artist-led studio founded by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Gerry Cardinale/RedBird Capital Partners — and Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of Makeready, who developed the project in partnership with FIFTH SEASON.

Artists Equity’s Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran and Lucy Damon will serve as executive producers alongside FIFTH SEASON.

Affleck and Damon launched Artists Equity alongside Gerry Cadinale of RedBird Capital Partners in 2022 after decades of collaboration on films dating back to their Oscar-winning work on “Good Will Hunting.”

Affleck is also starring in “RIP” alongside Damon for the streamer, which will be released later this year.

Affleck is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Anderson is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group.