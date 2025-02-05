Robert De Niro to Headline Netflix Crime Thriller ‘The Whisper Man’ 

Robert De Niro is set to star in crime thriller “The Whisper Man” from Netflix and AGBO, the companies announced on Wednesday.

James Ashcroft (“The Rule of Jenny Pen,” “Coming Home in the Dark”) is set to direct. The screenplay was written by Ben Jacoby (“The First Omen”) and Chase Palmer (“It”).

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Alex North: When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.”

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco are producing the project for AGBO. The executive producers are Kassee Whiting for AGBO and Marcus Viscidi.

Production is set to start this spring on the East Coast. This will be the sixth film out of Netflix and AGBO’s ongoing partnership.

“AGBO is excited to be embarking on our sixth film with our incredible partners at Netflix,” said Russo-Otstot, CCO of AGBO. “’The Whisper Man’ is a gripping thriller but at its core is a poignant and complex story of fathers and sons. We are grateful to have one of the finest actors of his generation, Robert De Niro, anchoring that story and with the remarkable James Ashcroft directing.”

Next up from AGBO is adventure sci-fi film “The Electric State,” starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander and Woody Norman, with Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci.

With their three films taking in over 250 million views and over half a billion hours viewed, AGBO and the Russo Brothers continue their successful partnership with Netflix following the 2020 release of Chris Hemsworth starrer “Extraction,” the 2022 release of the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans starrer “The Gray Man” (No. 7 Most Popular Netflix Film) and the 2023 release of “Extraction 2.” All three films reached the Netflix Top 10 films list in 93 countries and their respective campaigns generated a collective 1.38 billion social impressions.