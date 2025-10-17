Ben Platt Sets 10-Show Residency at LA’s Ahmanson Theatre

Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winning entertainer Ben Platt returned to his Los Angeles roots Friday, announcing a 10-show concert residency at downtown’s Ahmanson Theatre. “Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson” hits L.A. at the Center Theatre Group Dec. 12-21.

The two-week engagement marks a homecoming for the “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Theater Camp” star, who launched his early stage career at the Ahmanson in productions like “Dead End” and “Caroline, or Change.” “Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson,” directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (“Parade”), will feature the Broadway vet performing selections from his solo albums alongside musical theater classics.

Each night will also feature special musical guests, just like his 2024 Broadway residency, which brought out heavyweights like Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Hudson, Kacey Musgraves and Sam Smith for show-stopping duets.

“When you think of the very best in musical theater, it simply doesn’t get any better than Ben Platt. You never know who’s going to join him on stage each night,” Center Theatre Group’s artistic director Snehal Desai said in a statement, adding it’s “the holiday event of the season.”

Platt, 32, first gained national attention in “Pitch Perfect” before originating the title role in “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway and in the 2021 feature film adaptation. The stage production earned him the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He later won a Grammy for the show’s cast album and an Emmy for a televised performance. His screen credits also include a starring role in Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” on Netflix. He has released two solo albums, “Sing to Me Instead” and “Reverie.”

Tickets are available at centertheatregroup.org.