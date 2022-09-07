Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Strong (“1917”) are among those boarding the post-apocalyptic thriller “The End We Start From,” starring Jodie Comer. All three will also executive produce the film.

Katherine Waterston (of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise), Joel Fry (“Cruella”), Gina McKee (“My Policeman”) and Nina Sosanya (“His Dark Materials”) round out the casting additions.

Mahalia Belo (“Requiem”) is directing from a script by Alice Birch (“Succession,” “Normal People”) based on Megan Hunter’s 2017 novel.

“The End We Start From” has been described as “a powerful hopeful story about the trials and joys of new motherhood in the midst of devastating floods that swallow up the city of London.” It follows a woman (played by Comer) with a newborn infant who must try to find her way home after a devastating environmental crisis strikes London.

Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland are producing for Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch, while Liza Marshall is producing for Hera Pictures. Amy Jackson and Sophie Hunter are also producing.

Executive producers are Cumberbatch for SunnyMarch, Comer, Strong, Sébastien Raybaud, Fanny Soulier, Pieter Engels, Kate Maxwell for Anton, Dave Caplan and Jason Cloth for C2 Motion Picture Group, Eva Yates and Claudia Yusef for BBC Film and Lizzie Francke for the BFI.

The film will be co-financed by Anton, C2 Motion Picture Group, BBC Film and the BFI. Anton and UTA Independent Film Group are handling worldwide sales, with UTA and Anton having helped structure the financing.

