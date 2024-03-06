Guy Fieri EPs New Food Network Series ‘Best Bite in Town,’ Noah Cappe to Host | Exclusive

Food Network is adding another series to its extensive collection of Guy Fieri-produced content. “Best Bite in Town” will be executive produced by the celebrity restaurateur and presented by actor and TV host Noah Cappe, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The upcoming series will premiere on the Food Network on April 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In each episode of “Best Bite in Town,” Cappe will assemble a “Bite Club” — a team of two consisting of Tiffani Faison, Shota Nakajima, Joe Sasto, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila. This team will explore the local food scene across the world, visiting six of the most popular spots in each of the highlighted cities. After tasting all the best bites, Cappe and the Bite Club will then nominate three dishes to present to a panel of esteemed culinary judges. The winner of that panel will be declared the Best Bite in Town.

Fieri has selected restaurants in every city featured in “Best Bite in Town.” Viewers can expect Banh Mi in Tulsa, Okla., authentic sushi in Davis, Calif., and vegan meals in Paducah, Ky. Though he’s not hosting this particular show, Fieri will be involved every step of the way.

“For years, I’ve been rollin’ out to towns big and small lookin’ for joints serving up amazing dishes. But no matter how many miles I put on the Camaro, I just can’t fit ‘em all into DDD [‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’]. So, I’ve called in my buddy Noah Cappe and the Bite Club to help me out and they are hittin’ the road to find some killer small-town dishes on their own,” Fieri said in a statement. “But of course, I’ve gotta mix it up a bit, so we’re throwin’ in a dash of competition!”

“This series is a whole new ride with every episode culminating in a flavor-packed showdown highlighting the epic eats that these communities are serving up. It’s more than just finding the best bite in town; it’s about celebrating the heart and flavor of each community,” Cappe said in a statement.

Cappe has a history with food exploration shows. Though viewers may know him best for hosting “The Bachelorette Canada,” the actor also hosted “Carnival Eats,” which airs on the Food Network in the United States.