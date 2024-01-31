Food Network will be embracing March with the return of its “Spring Baking Championship.” The 10th season of the seasonal baking reality show will return on March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

“‘Spring Baking Championship’ is the ultimate celebration of delectable desserts,” Betsy Ayala, head of content for food at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a press release. “Viewers will be captivated by the creativity of the talented bakers as they make the most eye-popping creations.”

Hosted by Jesse Palmer for the second year in a row, the series pits a dozen talented bakers against either other and challenges them to create the best desserts possible. Episodes will include challenges related to Earth Day, Jazz Fest, the Spring equinox and Derby Day.

Celebrity chefs Kardea Brown (“Delicious Miss Brown”), Nancy Fuller (“Farmhouse Rules”) and Duff Goldman (“Ace of Cakes”) will judge the competition. The winner will take home $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

The 2024 iteration of the series will kick off with a two-hour premiere. With two hours on the clock, bakers will be challenged to create sweet treats inspired by a tropical Spring break using ingredients and flowers from vacation locales.

New episodes will premiere weekly on Food Network. The season will then come to head with a two-part finale all about weddings. On April 29, the two bottom bakers will go head-to-head in their own “something borrowed” challenge as they borrow recipes from other bakers. That will be followed by the final episode on May 6, which will see the remaining three bakers design a dream wedding cake inspired by stained glass.

“Spring Baking Championship” first premiered on Food Network in 2015. Over its run, Bobby Deen, Ali Khan and Molly Yeh have also served as the series’ hosts.