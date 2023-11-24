Audiences Ready to Stream Holiday Content as ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ Opens Strong on Netflix | Charts

Netflix’s latest holiday film garnered a 64% increase in viewership over last year’s “Christmas with You”

Best. Christmas. Ever! (L to R) Heather Graham as Charlotte, Brandy Norwood as Jackie in Best. Christmas. Ever!
Brandy Norwood (Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Christmas is coming early this year. Netflix’s newest entry into its holiday cinematic universe, “Best. Christmas. Ever!” was released on the streaming platform prior to Thanksgiving, but audiences appear ready to ring in the holiday season even before the calendar changes to December. Over 900,000 U.S. households tuned in to the Christmas flick, landing the film at a strong No. 3 position on the streaming charts, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 19.

The Netflix original, which stars Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham, is the latest in the streamer’s upcoming holiday slate and appears to be a new yuletide favorite in its initial viewing window.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

