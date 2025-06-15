11 Great Dad Movies Streaming Now to Watch on Father’s Day

If you’re trying to find the perfect movie to watch for Father’s Day, look no further. Plenty of dads will find the best gift their offspring can give them is some quality time together, and watching a great movie – especially one the dads are inclined to love – hits that sweet spot. Below, we’ve put together a curated list of some of the best dad movies currently streaming. These range from movies about being a father to films that dads tend to like. You know the type.

So take your pick and rest assured you’ll be in for a high five (or a hug, depending on your choice) once the credits roll.

“The Hunt for Red October”

“The Hunt for Red October” (Paramount Pictures)

Streaming on Paramount+ and Fubo

One of the “Daddest” movies to ever “Dad,” 1990’s “The Hunt for Red October” kicked off the Jack Ryan franchise with possibly the best submarine movie ever made. Set during the late Cold War, Sean Connery is a rogue Soviet naval captain who wishes to defect, but must keep his intentions secret all while navigating tensions under the sea. Alec Baldwin is the young CIA analyst Jack Ryan dispatched to the ship to find out if Connery’s character is for real, and boy does this thing hum.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Streaming on Paramount+

Fathers and sons. Old dogs learning new tricks. Contemplating legacy. “Top Gun: Maverick” checks all the boxes for the best kind of “Dad movie,” and is also completely thrilling to boot. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick in the film, which is at turns emotional, exciting, funny and triumphant. Miles Teller is terrific as Goose’s son, now a pilot all his own, while Glen Powell nearly steals the show as an Iceman-esque cadet. Laughs, tears and fist pumps – you can’t get much better than this.

“Ford v. Ferrari”

“Ford v Ferrari” (20th Century Fox)

Streaming on Prime Video and Fubo

The Oscar-winning “Ford v. Ferrari” is the best pick if your dad’s a car guy. The 2019 film is based on the true story of Ford’s bid to build a race car that would rival Ferrari, with Christian Bale as the prickly English driver hired to drive the car and Matt Damon as the auto designer tasked with getting things in shape. James Mangold, the filmmaker behind “A Complete Unknown,” “Logan” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” brings a muscular touch to this historical racing drama that makes it hum.

The “Mission: Impossible” Franchise

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (Paramount Pictures)

Streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+

Dads love spy movies. That’s just a fact. And there are few spy franchises better than “Mission: Impossible.” Brian De Palma’s first “Mission: Impossible” is a paranoid spy thriller, John Woo’s “M:I 2” is an over-the-top action ballet, J.J. Abrams’ “Mission: Impossible III” is a domestic (and pretty romantic) spy romp and “Ghost Protocol” is where the franchise took its stunts to a whole other level. All four are streaming on Prime Video, while Christopher McQuarrie’s excellent further entries “Rogue Nation” and “Fallout” are additionally on Paramount+. Take your pick and give it a spin.

“Sicario”

Josh Brolin in “Sicario” (Lionsgate)

Streaming on Netflix

If you want to try something new and your dad hasn’t seen “Sicario,” do yourself a favor and fire this one up. Directed by “Dune” and “Blade Runner 2049” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and written by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, the film stars Emily Blunt as an FBI agent who joins an FBI task force to help bring down a cartel. Josh Brolin is the morally questionable CIA agent steering the ship, and Benicio Del Toro is chilling as a mysterious man helping with the mission. Incredible tense, this thing will have you white-knuckling from start to finish, and leaves a lot to be discussed after the credits roll.

“Black Bag”

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender in “Black Bag” (Credit: Claudette Barius/Focus Features)

Streaming on Peacock

Here’s a new film that hits the “dad” sweet spot. Steven Soderbergh’s spy film “Black Bag” is one part domestic drama, one part espionage thriller. Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett are two married spies who work for the same company, but their marriage is thrown into question when Fassbender is tasked with finding a mole who may or may not be his wife. It’s fun and sexy, but also keeps you guessing until the thrilling final scene.

“Father of the Bride”

Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in “Father of the Bride” (Disney)

Streaming on Disney+

If you’re looking for something more sentimental, “Father of the Bride” is a classic. The 1991 film (itself a remake of a 1950 film) stars Steve Martin as the titular patriarch, preparing for his daughter’s wedding when everything that can go wrong does go wrong. The movie’s incredibly funny – Martin Short has a scene-stealing supporting role – but it’s also something of a tearjerker. You’ve been warned.

“John Q”

Denzel Washington in “John Q” (New Line Cinema)

Streaming on Prime Video

John Quincy Archibald goes to extreme lengths to provide his 9-year-old son with a life-saving transplant after learning financial assistance from the government isn’t available, and his medical insurance won’t cover the cost. He takes over a hospital emergency room out of desperation in this taut thriller that’s as heartwarming as it is heartbreaking.

“Daddy’s Little Girls”

Idris Elba and Gabrielle Union in “Daddy’s Little Girls” (Lionsgate)

Streaming on Starz and Philo

Tyler Perry’s “Daddy’s Little Girls” centers on a mechanic named Monty (Idris Elba) who has dreams to own his shop but is currently struggling to make ends meet while parenting his three daughters. When his drug-dealing ex-wife wins full custody of his girls, he brings on prestigious attorney Julia (Gabrielle Union) to get them back. While working on Monty’s case, the two unexpectedly find love in one another but are challenged with finding common ground with their polar opposite lives. For all the single dads out there holdin’ it down, this one’s for you.

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

Will Smith and Jaden Smith in “The Pursuit of Happyness” (Sony Pictures)

Rent on Apple TV+ or Prime Video

Just go ahead and break out the tissue box – this is going to be a tough one, but a good one. In Gabriele Muccino’s heartwarming family drama “The Pursuit of Happyness,” Will Smith portrays the real life story of businessman and motivational speaker Christopher Gardner. Despite a series of trials and tribulations, and an endless amount of roadblocks and setbacks that are absolutely crushing to watch, Christopher never wavers in his mission to gain a better life for his son (Jaden Smith) and start his career as a stockbroker. Even when the homeless salesman is at his lowest, he always keeps his son’s spirits high. The special that comes with this is that Smith filmed this with his actual son.

“Big Daddy”

Adam Sandler in “Big Daddy” (Sony Pictures)

Streaming on Netflix

Adam Sandler is Sonny Koufax in his 1999 film “Big Daddy.” The comedy is about a 32-year-old lazy lawyer who adopts 5-year-old Julian (Cole and Dylan Sprouse) to prove to his girlfriend that he knows how to be responsible, an effort he hopes will prompt her to drop her new older boyfriend and return to him. Once he sees she’s not impressed by his stunt, he tries to place Julian back into foster care only to be told it’s not an option. However, over time, Sonny and Julian start to develop a warm bond that resembles that of a father and son. But when a new home becomes available for Julian, and as Sonny is just now getting into the swing of things as a parent, he’ll have to prove – this time in court – why Julian should remain under his care. “Big Daddy” is for all the men who may not have children of their own, but have risen to the occasion with love.