“The Raven” (1935)

This classic is not based on a specific story, but features a Poe-obsessed Bela Lugosi as brilliant neurosurgeon Dr. Richard Vollin, who has several torture devices in his basement. He falls in love with a woman whose life he’s saved, but when she prefers another, he plots his terrible revenge. He’s reluctantly aided by an escaped killer (Boris Karloff) who unwisely sought Vollin’s services for a new face and is dependent on the doctor to alter his now-hideous visage back to something less gruesome.

Stream on Peacock or The Roku Channel

“Murders in the Rue Morgue” (1932)

In this Pre-Code thriller based on the story of the same name, Bela Lugosi is the evil Doctor Mirakle. The carnival showman and scientist is trying to make a human-ape hybrid by abducting women and given them blood infusions from his gorilla, Erik. Poe’s Detective Lupin is here a medical student who investigates when the victims are found in the Seine… and who must save his fiancée from the mad doctor’s clutches.

Stream on The Roku Channel or Criterion Channel

“The Tell-Tale Heart” (1953)

While there are many film adaptations of this story, this expressionistic Oscar-animated short — narrated by James Mason — gets to the (ahem) heart of the matter much more quickly and more chillingly.

Stream on YouTube

“House of Usher” (1960)

Roger Corman’s first Poe adaptation sets the perfect Gothic tone, with a blond Vincent Price as the decadent Roderick Usher. He and his sister Madeline (Myrna Fahey) are the last of their distinguished family: Roderick is tormented by his overly acute senses and Madeline is subject to catalepsy, fainting spells that make it seem she is dead. And, of course, their spooky family home has a crypt in the basement.

Stream on Pluto or rent on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+

“The Pit and the Pendulum” (1961)

Corman and Price reunite for an even more disturbing Poe tale set in 16th Century Spain. Price has a dual role as Nicholas Medina and his torture-loving late father Sebastian. Nicholas’ wife (Barbara Steele) has a plan to drive him mad and she succeeds, but she’s the one who pays the price.

Stream on Freevee, Hoopla or Pluto or Tubi

“The Premature Burial” (1962)

Ray Milland plays a man who is so terrified of being buried alive, he builds an elaborate tomb with several methods of escape. What could possibly go wrong? This often psychedelic adaption is also directed by Roger Corman.

Stream on Crackle, The Roku Channel or Tubi