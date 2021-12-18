4. “Nightmare Alley” (2021)
This is Del Toro’s bleakest movie yet, as dark as a moonless night sky. Based on the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham (and adapted once before in 1947), “Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper as a drifter who falls in with a seedy carnival outfit. There he falls in love with the electric woman (Rooney Mara) and becomes fascinated by the tricks of a pair of married mentalists (Toni Collette and David Stathairn). Eventually he becomes a sensation in the big city, before being drawn into a world even more sinister. Waylaid by the pandemic, a shifting cast (Leonardo DiCaprio dropped out, replaced by Cooper), and Disney absorbing the studio he was making it for, del Toro still manages to craft one of his very best films.
Like many of his films, it’s a period piece (Cate Blanchett vamps it up as a sneaky psychiatrist) that isn’t afraid to comment on the current culture, specifically the ability for talented liars to ascend unchecked. Del Toro’s only film not to explicitly feature supernatural elements, it is still gorgeously designed and absolutely ravishing. But the movie’s unrelentingly oppressive tone, and a gut punch of an ending, leaves the biggest impression. It’ll bruise you.