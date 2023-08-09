Amazon’s Prime Video — a perk of a service that most of us use for free delivery –but did you know that there’s an absolute treasure trove of worthwhile movies on there? Especially scary movies.

It may seem overwhelming at first to decide what to even watch first due to the volume of movies on there but fear not dear reader, we have just the guide to help you get your thrills and screams on your next movie night.

Everything from ghosts and ghouls to knife-wielding maniacs are on this list so there’s a little something for everyone’s taste, no matter the horror level. These are the best horror movies you can currently stream on Amazon.

Photo credit: Universal Pictures Nope (2022)

The latest film from Academy Award-Winner Jordan Peele, “Nope” is a thought-provoking science fiction/horror film with some truly terrifying moments. “Nope” is equally thought-provoking in its look at filmmaking and the human addiction to spectacle. It even weaves an IMAX camera into the central plot putting it front and center in the film’s final act. Film lovers, this one’s for you!

After the unexpected death of their father leaves them caring for a Hollywood horse ranch, siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (Keke Palmer) encounter a UFO. Seeing this as an opportunity to get cash quickly, they hatch a plan to capture the UFO encounter on film in order to sell it to the highest bidder. Before they know it, they’re in a fight for their lives from something more monstrous than they thought.

Photo credit: Paramount Smile (2022)

An unexpected horror hit when released, “Smile” was originally made for streaming before Paramount decided to put the film in theaters. “Smile” also had a viral marketing campaign that saw people invade various live sporting events with the titular grin fixed on their faces. The film itself is a tense and well-made horror film that has a finale that needs to be seen to be believed.

When psychiatrist Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) witnesses a bizarre suicide of a patient she becomes increasingly haunted by people sporting a devilish smile. At first, the instances are just creepy but soon the fabric of her reality begins to tear apart as she's increasingly convinced that a dark force is hunting her down and threatening her life.

Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2023

Photo credit: Universal Pictures Halloween Ends (2022)

The third chapter in the latest “Halloween” trilogy, which began back in 2018, “Halloween Ends” promises to bring the entire saga of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers to an end. “Halloween Ends” becomes an ambitious entry in the long-running slasher series by exploring surprising themes and concepts that harken back more to “Christine” than the original “Halloween”. If previous “Halloween” sequels were more of the same thing, “Halloween Ends” promises to break the cycle and deliver something entirely different.

It’s been four years since Michael Myers returned to the small town of Haddonfield and unleashed a bloody rampage. Now, Laurie Strode and her fellow neighbors are attempting to move on. When a mysterious young man named Cory (Rohan Campbell) comes into her life and starts a relationship with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), signs appear that Michael’s reign of terror might be far from over.

Photo credit: Paramount Orphan: First Kill (2022)

The long-awaited prequel to the 2009 film “Orphan”, “Orphan: First Kill” brings back original star Isabelle Fuhrman despite being made nearly 13 years later. Rather than use CGI technology to de-age the lead star, “Orphan: First Kill” instead employs creative filmmaking techniques to make her appear younger. These include building larger sets and having her co-stars wear platform boots for the entirety of filming. The film itself is good too, keeping the tone of the original film and even having a twist reveal just as mind-blowing as the first movie.

When Ester (Isabelle Fuhrman) escapes from a mental asylum in Eastern Europe, she travels to America where she poses as the missing daughter of a wealthy yet normal-looking family. Things begin to unravel when she soon realizes she may have got more than she bargained for when she learns they harbor a dark secret. Soon Ester is in a fight for her life that will lead directly into the events of the film “Orphan”.

Photo credit: Universal Candyman (2021)

A reboot/sequel to the original film, “Candyman” updates the legend of the hook-handed killer and sets it against the backdrop of gentrification in modern-day Chicago. Using this backdrop, director Nia Decosta is able to explore the modern-day art scene and legacy that generational trauma leaves behind and tie all those themes back to the original film.

When artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) hears the legend of the Candyman and how he terrorized Chicago, he uses the story as the basis for his latest art exhibition. He soon grows more and more obsessed with the legend to the point that he realizes he just may have summoned the Candyman himself to continue his bloody reign of terror.

Photo credit: Paramount Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

The first spinoff in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise, “The Marked Ones” gave the series a unique Latino-inspired lore and setting that branched off from the main narrative the series established. “The Marked Ones” showed audiences that the series wasn’t afraid to break away from the main story to deliver more unique terrifying experiences.

Jesse (Andrew Jacobs) and Hector (Jorge Diaz) are hoping to have a summer of fun in the sun and good times. Unfortunately for them, when they come across a murdered neighbor, they come across something darker in nature as they’re into the world of the occult and dark magic and will have to fight for their lives and souls.

Photo credit: Next Entertainment World Train to Busan (2016)

Perhaps one of the most thrilling zombie movies ever produced, “Train to Busan” brought high-speed and high-stakes action storytelling to the genre. Borrowing inspiration from American films such as “World War Z” and Japanese films such as “Ghost in the Shell,” “Train to Busan” brings a high-octane feel that makes it stand out in the pantheon of zombie films. “Train to Busan” was successful enough to spawn a series that includes an anime prequel and a sequel titled “Peninsula.”

When a zombie virus breaks out in Seoul, South Korea, all hell breaks loose. Determined to survive, Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) and his daughter end up on a high-speed train to Busan with other passengers where they'll have to survive the hordes while speeding on the railways.

The Best Horror Movies of 2023 (So Far)

Photo credit: Shapiro-Glickenhaus Entertainment Maniac Cop (1988)

“Maniac Cop” is a memorable blend of slasher and zombie film that oozes late-80s style and excess. Though the premise may be simple, “Maniac Cop” delivers a fun and shocking romp through a seedy New York City. The film spawned a series of films and even has a long-gestating remake in the works by Nicolas Winding Refn. If you’re a fan of crime and horror films, then you should definitely check out “Maniac Cop.”

After reports of a killer in a police uniform begin coming in, panic breaks out in New York City. Two police officers (Tom Atkins and Bruce Campbell) begin investigating the killings and make a horrifying discovery: the killer is actually a cop who returned from the dead and wants revenge. Realizing that he’ll stop at nothing to kill those who have wronged him, they set out to stop him and his bloody rampage.

Amazon Studios The Neon Demon (2016)

The latest film from director Nicolas Winding Refn, “The Neon Demon” is a dark look into the world of modeling. Though set in Los Angeles, Refn uses a vibrant color palette evocative of the original 1977 “Suspiria” to tell an engrossing tale of jealousy and the price of fame. Calm dream-like sequences are complimented by nightmarish sequences of horror that will leave a pit in your stomach. “The Neon Demon” is highly recommended.

Jesse moves to Los Angeles with dreams of making it as a fashion model. While she’s on her journey she has various encounters that quickly remind her that not all that glitters is gold and she’ll need to undergo a complete personality change if she hopes to survive the wrath of the industry.

Suspiria (2018)

Luca Guadagnino directed this remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 classic. Though the original is known for its use of vibrant colors, this reimagining features a muted color palette to bring a dark and depressing feel to the material. In addition, Guadagnino delivers all the scares and thrills you could want from a modern horror film while providing deeper themes. “Suspiria” may not replace the impact of the original film, but it’s one of the rare remakes to stand tall alongside it.

Susie (Dakota Johnson) travels to Berlin, Germany to enroll in the famous Markos Dance Academy. Unbeknownst to her it’s run by a coven of witches. What follows is a nightmare that will wholly consume her and change who she is as a person, for better or worse.

Freestyle Releasing The Collector (2009)

Originally conceived of as a “Saw” prequel, “The Collector” branched out into being a wholly original film that flips the home invasion genre on its head, featuring a character that would be traditionally considered a “bad guy” and instead making him the hero of the story. It’s a tug-of-war between Bad vs. Evil. “The Collector” uses what made the “Saw” films so popular including Rube Goldberg-machine-like designs and all the blood and gore you would come to expect with this type of film. The film got a sequel called “The Collection,” which is also on Amazon. Gore-hounds, this one’s for you.

Desperate to pay off a massive debt that he owes, Arkin (Josh Stewart) decides to burglarize the home of the wealthy family he works for. The plan goes horribly awry when he discovers The Collector has already invaded the home and rigged the house with deadly booby traps. With The Collector’s plans to kill the entire family and take the last person alive set into motion, Arkin is forced to help save the family he was trying to steal from.

New World Pictures Children of the Corn (1984)

An adaptation of a short story by Stephen King, “Children of the Corn” is one of the longest-running film series in the horror genre. “Children of the Corn” is a story about childhood gone wrong and is filled with a moody atmosphere, bloody deaths, and even demonic sacrifice? You can always rely on a Stephen King adaptation to deliver on the scares.

When Burt (Peter Horton) and his girlfriend Vicky (Linda Hamilton) have their road trip interrupted, they make a stop in Gatlin, Nebraska looking for help. While in town they discover that all the children of the town have murdered the adults in hopes of pleasing “He Who Walks Behind The Rows”, a demonic entity that may or may not even exist. Burt and Vicky are soon in a fight for their lives as they attempt to escape the town for good.

Entertainment Film Distributors Hellraiser (1987)

Horror maestro Clive Barker adapts his own novella “The Hellbound Heart” into one of the most iconic horror films ever. “Hellraiser” represents the more extreme side of horror with an evocative mix of bondage and religious imagery told through a queer lens. “Hellraiser” also introduced audiences to the iconic Pinhead and spawned a long-running series including a remake that was released in 2022.

In his search for the ultimate pleasure, Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman) inadvertently summons The Cenobites, pain demons from another dimension that tear him apart limb from limb. After he is reanimated as a bloody corpse, his niece Kristy (Ashley Laurence) and her family move into his former home as he searches for sacrifices to offer to the Cenobites in hopes of earning his freedom.

The Collective The Woman (2011)

Adapted from the work by acclaimed horror author Jack Ketchum, “The Woman” is one of the more shocking films on this list. A look into the dark side of human nature that makes you question who the monsters in life really are, “The Woman” is one of the most uncomfortable horror films one can watch on streaming right now. Featuring a shocker of a finale, “The Woman” is not for the faint of heart.

When lawyer Chris Cleek (Sean Bridgers) comes across a feral cannibal woman (Pollyanna McIntosh) out in the wild, rather than do the right thing, he decides to keep her chained up in his barn on his family’s property in hopes of domesticating her. Things go from bad to worse when he starts abusing and torturing her. Soon, Chris’ family structure starts to crumble around him as, little by little, they find out about the woman he has chained up in the barn.

William Castle Productions House on Haunted Hill (1959)

Gimmick master William Castle directed Vincent Price in one of his most iconic roles in “House on Haunted Hill,” which was originally shown in a theatrical exhibition that involved an inflatable skeleton flying above the crowd during the theater’s climax. Thankfully the movie is still an absolute joy on streaming and has had a lasting legacy, including a remake and inspiring Rober Zemeckis to create his horror production company Dark Castle Entertainment.

Millionaire Fredrick Loren (Vincent Price) decides to throw a party for his wife, only this isn’t your traditional party. Fredrick has invited five people to stay the night in a haunted house. If they’re successful he’ll give each of them $10,000. To make the party interesting he gives them “party favors” in the form of loaded firearms and encourages them to explore the house and learn its mystery.

CBS Films and Lionsgate Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Based on the beloved series of children’s books, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” is a PG-13 horror film the whole family can enjoy. The film has incredible creature design and cleverly adapts the story anthologies into a single narrative to great effect. “Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark” is the perfect movie to watch on a cozy fall evening or while carving up pumpkins.

Set on Halloween 1968, the film follows three teenagers and a drifter as they uncover a book supposedly written by a powerful witch. The book tells stories of terrifying creatures, monsters and the fate of those that encounter them. In true witchy fashion by reading from the book they unwillingly unleash the monsters from their book into their world and have to find a way to survive all of them.

A24 Horror Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

Indie Rights Movies Horror in the High Desert (2021)

Sometimes the most desolate of deserts are just as terrifying as the deepest of oceans. “Horror in the High Desert” is a highly clever horror film shot right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, “Horror in the High Desert” uses zoom calls and found footage to the best of use and delivers an eerie almost entirely desolate atmosphere. The best found footage horror movies are the ones that allow the viewer to fill the banks in their mind with unspeakable terrors and “Horror in the High Desert” is a great example of turning your weaknesses into strengths.

A fictional documentary that follows the 2017 disappearance of a hiker in the Nevada desert. “Horror in the High Desert” documents the events leading up to his disappearance and the search for him after three years.

Filmax [REC] (2007)

One of the most infamous found footage ever made, “[REC]” was eventually remade for American audiences as “Quarantine”. This original Spanish version is far more horrifying providing audiences with one of the most harrowing found footage experiences. “[REC]”’s found footage style allows for camera tricks that allow it to become far more claustrophobic and disorienting. “[REC]” is perfect for those group movie nights where you want to see your friends scream in absolute terror.

Reporter Angel Vidal (Manuela Velasco) and her camera crew are reporting on the local firefighting station. Following what seems to be a routine emergency call, they stumble into an apartment building containing a deadly zombie virus. After the government seals the building and quarantines them inside, they're left to fight for their lives from the terrors inside.

The 25 Best Zombie Movies of All Time

New World Pictures Creepshow 2 (1987)

The sequel to the world-famous collaboration between horror director George A. Romero and horror author Stephen King, “Creepshow 2” has fewer stories than the original but is still entertaining in its own right. From stories about statues coming to life to exact vengeance to stories about an unknown man-eating being at the bottom of a lake, “Creepshow 2” is sure to have something to please every horror fan.

Continuing the tradition set by the first film, “Creepshow 2” is a tribute to horror comics from the 1950s updated for the 1980s. Featuring the stories of “Old Chief Woodenhead”, “The Raft” and “The Hitchhiker”, “Creepshow 2” promises to be a frightfully good time.