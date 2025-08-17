The 7 Best New Movies Streaming Free on Tubi Right Now

A whole lot of movies came to Tubi in August, which means you might be struggling to pick which ones to check out first.

The good news is, you don’t have to spend any money to watch them, so you don’t have to worry about getting them in before a free trial expires, or before an account cancellation kicks in. The better news is that, if you don’t want to go scrolling for half an hour trying to decide what to watch, we can help.

Here are seven of the best new movies streaming on Tubi right now.