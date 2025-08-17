The 7 Best New Movies Streaming Free on Tubi Right Now

A whole lot of movies came to Tubi in August, which means you might be struggling to pick which ones to check out first.
The good news is, you don’t have to spend any money to watch them, so you don’t have to worry about getting them in before a free trial expires, or before an account cancellation kicks in. The better news is that, if you don’t want to go scrolling for half an hour trying to decide what to watch, we can help.
Here are seven of the best new movies streaming on Tubi right now.
Holes (2003)
Based on Louis Sachar’s book of the same name, “Holes” is a staple film for an entire generation. Starring Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, Patricia Arquette and more, the story centers on Stanley Yelnats (LaBeouf) who is unfortunately part of a cursed family. Yes, literally. It doesn’t get too supernatural though; it’s just a great neo-Western. Plus, it’s been too long since “Dig It” by The D Tent Boys was in your head.
Wayne’s World (1992)
As far as “SNL” sketches go, “Wayne’s World” may just have the longest legacy at this point. Are we worthy? No. Are we grateful? For sure. Starring Mike Meyers — this actually marks his film debut — and Dana Carvey, this comedy earned love from both critics and fans, and right now you can watch it for free!
The Heat (2013)
Paul Feig has a pretty deep comedy catalogue, but “The Heat” is arguably one of his very best. It stars Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy as law enforcement officials who get forced together on a case, despite their opposite personalities — Bullock is an uptight FBI agent, McCarthy is a rough-and-tumble cop. Yes, it’s a buddy-cop movie with two very funny ladies. It’s worth revisiting.
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)
“Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” is pretty much everything you could want from a Jason Statham action flick. Statham does his thing, every line delivery from Aubrey Plaza is pitch perfect, Josh Hartnett stars as a sweet semi-himbo, and Cary Elwes gets to be a little dastardly. If you’re looking for much else from an action movie, I don’t know what to tell you, your standards are too high.
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Angela Bassett, Regina King and Whoopi Goldberg. Need we say more? As summer draws to a close, you can send it out properly by going to Jamaica with Stella and watching her fall in love again (having a blast while doing it). This movie is considered one of Bassett’s best, and you can see why pretty clearly when you watch it.
The Wiz (1978)
With “Wicked: For Good” on the way and “The Wizard of Oz” headed to The Sphere in Las Vegas, make sure you don’t leave out another excellent retelling of the story. Starring legends including Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and more, the film takes full advantage of the voices it has in its cast. Ease on down the road while you wait for the next piece of “Wicked.”
Robots (2005)
It’s been 20 years since “Robots” hit theaters, and really, you may not remember it at all. So, we think it’s time to revisit. It’s got Robin Williams, it’s got peak Amanda Bynes and so many more in its cast, and it’s just kind of delightfully silly. It arguably should’ve gotten a sequel, and discussions did happen, but Blue Sky animation instead focused on its “Ice Age” franchise.