Everything New on Tubi in August

Stressed that it’s somehow already August? You’re not alone. But you can still ignore that stress, at least a little, with a good movie night. And there are a lot of options for you on Tubi this month.

Tubi is an entirely free streaming service, no subscription required to watch their offerings. You will have to put up with ads when you watch, but you don’t even have to create an account if you don’t want to. And this month, they have some old favorites, including the “Bring It On” franchise, and more recent hits too.

You can find a full list of what’s available on Tubi in August 2025 below.

Aug. 1

“21 Jump Street (2012)”

“22 Jump Street”

“A Low Down Dirty Shame”

“A Man Apart”

“Across The Universe”

“Annie (2014)”

“Baby Driver”

“Bandidas”

“B.A.P.S.”

“Barely Lethal”

“Bite The Bullet”

“Body Of Lies”

“Bottle Rocket”

“Bring It On” franchise

“C’mon C’mon”

“Chips (2017)”

“Code Name: The Cleaner”

“Dead Presidents”

“Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood”

“Double Cross”

“Exodus: Gods And Kings”

“Flightplan”

“Footloose (2011)”

“Geostorm”

“Ghost In The Shell (2017)”

“Godzilla Vs. Kong”

“Gridiron Gang (2006)”

“Guess Who”

“Halloween H20: 20 Years Later”

“Higher Learning (1995)”

“Holes”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Hotel Transylvania 2”

“How High”

“How High 2”

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back”

“I See You”

“I Spy”

“Identity Thief”

“Instant Family”

“Just Go With It”

“La Bamba (1987)”

“Laggies”

“Lethal Weapon”

“Lethal Weapon 2”

“Lethal Weapon 3”

“Lethal Weapon 4”

“Little Man”

“Little Big League”

“Live Free Or Die Hard”

“Marlon”

“Matilda (1996)”

“Meg 2: The Trench”

“Mighty Joe Young”

“Moonlight”

“Mud”

“Night Hunter”

“Norbit”

“Oasis: Supersonic”

“One Direction: This Is Us”

“Operation Fortune”

“Pain & Gain”

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

“Point Break (2015)”

“President Down”

“Priest (2011)”

“Proud Mary”

“Queen & Slim”

“Robots (2005)”

“Roll Bounce”

“Safe House (2012)”

“Secret In Their Eyes”

“Sausage Party (2016)”

“Shaft”

“Silverado”

“Slice”

“Stand By Me”

“Street Dance”

“Street Dance 2”

“T2 Trainspotting”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“The Back-Up Plan”

“The Cowboys”

“The Crucible”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“The Fighter”

“The Grudge 2 (2006)”

“The Hate U Give”

“The Heat (2013)”

“The Long Riders”

“The Meg”

“The Night Clerk”

“The Omen (2006)”

“The Prosecutor”

“The Spectacular Now”

“The Strangers: Prey At Night”

“The Ultimate Vendetta”

“The Wedding Planner”

“The Wiz”

“The Wolf Of Wall Street”

“Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In”

“Twice Born”

“Tyson”

“Volcano (1997)”

“War Room (2015)”

“Wayne’s World”

Aug. 8

“XX”

Aug. 13

“Room 203

Aug. 15

“Can’t Have It All”

Aug. 16

“Ouija: Origin Of Evil ”

Aug. 20

“Girls Trip”

Aug. 27

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”