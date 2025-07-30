Everything New on Streaming Services in August: Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and More

It is hot, hot, hot out there, so why not stay inside where it’s cool? And there are few better ways to enjoy the comforts of A/C than with an engrossing movie or binge-worth TV show. August has plenty of new movies and shows coming to the major streaming services, and we’ve compiled a complete list of everything new to streaming this month.

That’s right. Below you’ll find an all-encompassing list of the movies and TV shows that are being added to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and Tubi in August, and when you can expect each title to arrive. A ton of them hit streaming on August 1, so get ready.

See our complete list of everything new to streaming services in August below.

Netflix

Aug. 1

“My Oxford Year”

“Perfect Match,” Season 3

“American Pie”

“American Pie 2”

“Anaconda”

“Clueless”

“Dazed and Confused”

“The Departed”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”

“Fire Country,” Season 2

“Groundhog Day”

“Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Jurassic Park”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic Park III”

“Megamind”

“Minions”

“Pawn Stars,” Season 16

“Rush Hour”

“Rush Hour 2”

“Rush Hour 3”

“Thirteen”

“Weird Science”

“Wet Hot American Summer”

“Wyatt Earp”

Aug. 2

“Beyond the Bar”

Aug. 5

“Love Life,” Seasons 1–2

“SEC Football: Any Given Saturday”

“Titans: The Rise of Hollywood,” Season 1

Aug. 6

“Wednesday,” Season 2, Part 1

Aug. 8

“Stolen: Heist of the Century”

Aug. 10

“Marry Me”

Aug. 11

“Outlander,” Season 7, Part 1

“Sullivan’s Crossing,” Season 3

Aug. 12

“Final Draft”

“Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy”

Aug. 13

“Love Is Blind: UK,” Season 2

“Fixed”

“Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians”

“Songs From the Hole”

“Young Millionaires”

Aug. 14

“In the Mud”

“Miss Governor,” Season 1, Part 2

“Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II The Ashes of Rage”

Aug. 15

“The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies”

“Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser”

“Night Always Comes”

Aug. 16

“The Fast and the Furious”

“2 Fast 2 Furious”

“The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”

“Fast Five”

“Fast & Furious 6”

“Furious 7”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Aug. 18

“CoComelon Lane,” Season 5

“Extant,” Seasons 1–2

Aug. 19

“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”

“Titans: The Rise of Wall Street,” Season 1

Aug. 20

“Fisk,” Season 3

“Rivers of Fate”

Aug. 21

“The 355”

“Death Inc.,” Season 3

“Fall for Me”

“Gold Rush Gang”

“Hostage”

“One Hit Wonder”

Aug. 22

“Abandoned Man”

“Long Story Short”

“The Truth About Jussie Smollett?”

Aug. 27

“Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives”

Aug. 28

“Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives”

“My Life With the Walter Boys,” Season 2

“The Thursday Murder Club”

Aug. 29

“Two Graves”

“Unknown Number: The High School Catfish”

New on Hulu

Aug. 1

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

“28 Days” (2000)

“A Simple Favor” (2018)

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

“Forrest Gump” (1994)

“Ice Age” series

“KickAss” (2010)

“Pretty Woman” (1990)

“Super 8” (2011)

“Taken” (2009)

“Thirteen” (2003)

“Weekend at Bernie’s” (1989)

Aug. 2

“Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair”

Aug. 4

“King of the Hill,” Season 14

Aug. 5

“Capturing Their Killer”

Aug. 7

“Ted Bundy: Dialogue With the Devil”

“The Monkey”

Aug. 8

“Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa”

Aug. 9

“The Marksman”

Aug. 10

“The Lost City”

Aug. 11

“Copshop”

Aug. 12

“FX’s Alien: Earth”

Aug. 13

“The Dangers in My Heart,” Seasons 1–2

Aug. 15

“John Wick” franchise

Aug. 17

“Thanksgiving” (2023)

Aug. 19–31

“Stalking Samantha” (Aug. 19)

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” (Aug. 20)

“Call of the Night,” Season 1 (Aug. 21)

“Eenie Meanie” (Aug. 22)

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Aug. 24)

“YuGiOh! Go Rush!!,” Season 1A (Aug. 25)

“Ruby Red Handed” (Aug. 26)

“Bewitched: Complete Series” (Aug. 28)

“Hell of a Summer” (2023) (Aug. 29)

New on HBO Max

Aug. 1

“Alien: Covenant”

“Barbershop” (2002)

“Barbershop 2”

“Couples Retreat” (2009)

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul”

“Gremlins 2: The New Batch”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Madame Curie”

“The Peanut Butter Falcon”

“The Nun” (2018)

“You Hurt My Feelings”

Aug. 2–6

“Deadliest Catch,” Season 21 (Aug. 2)

“The Yogurt Shop Murders” (Aug. 3)

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (Aug. 4)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Buffalo Bills” (Aug. 5)

“Extreme Detailing” (Aug. 6)

Aug. 8–14

“Freaky Tales” (Aug. 8)

“The Woman King” (Aug. 13)

“Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God” (Aug. 14)

Aug. 15–23

“Stand Up to Cancer” (Aug. 15)

“The Legend of Ochi” (Aug. 15)

“Peacemaker,” Season 2 (Aug. 21)

“Abbott Elementary,” Season 4 (Aug. 23)

Aug. 24

“Toad and Friends,” Season 1C (Aug. 24)

New on Paramount+

Aug. 1

“A Time to Kill”

“Adaptation”

“Adventureland”

“Æon Flux”

“American Hustle”

“An Invisible Sign”

“Annihilation”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Coming to America”

“Crawl”

“Double Jeopardy”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”

“Event Horizon”

“Gone Baby Gone”

“Love and Monsters”

“Masterminds”

“Milk”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Mother!”

“New Jack City”

“Paid in Full”

“Paranormal Activity” (1–4, “The Marked Ones,” “Ghost Dimension”)

“Primal Fear”

“Rat Race”

“Red Eye”

“Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”

“Shutter Island”

“Snake Eyes”

“The Assistant”

“The Brothers Grimm”

“The Infernal Machine”

“The Little Rascals”

“The Town”

“The Truman Show”

“Wayne’s World”

“What Lies Beneath”

“Zodiac”

Aug. 3

“Don’t Knock Twice”

Aug. 5

“Murder 360,” Season 1

Aug. 6

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” Season 7, Part 2

“Blaze and the Monster Machines,” Season 8

Aug. 13

“PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups Special”

Aug. 20

“Baby Shark’s Big Show!,” Season 3

Aug. 25

“The Friend”

Aug. 27

“Liberation: D-Day to Berlin,” Season 1

Aug. 29

“Halloween II”

Peacock

Aug. 1

Films:

“27 Dresses”

“47 Ronin”

“Argo”

“Battleship”

“Bridesmaids”

“Bring It On” (plus sequels)

“Clueless”

“Edge of Tomorrow”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Footloose”

“Good Will Hunting”

“Grease”

“Happy Death Day”

“Joy Ride”

“Kung Fu Panda” trilogy

“Ma”

“Madagascar” films

“Mean Girls” (2004 and sequel)

“Oblivion”

“Old School”

“Pretty in Pink”

“Scarface”

“School of Rock”

“Super 8”

“The Shawshank Redemption”

“Weird Science”

“Wet Hot American Summer”

Original:

“Borderline” (Peacock Exclusive)

TV:

“Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Murder Trial”Finale

“Carnival Catwalk,” Season 1

“DREAMZZZ,” Season 3 (LEGO)

Aug. 3

“Spoiler Alert”

Aug. 6

“Last Culturistas Culture Awards 2025”

“The Valley,” Season 2Reunion Pt. 1 (extended)

Aug. 7

“Housekeeping for Beginners”

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” Season 1New episode

“Twisted Metal,” Season 2New episode

Aug. 11

“Love After Lockup: Crime Story,” Season 5G

Aug. 13

“The Valley,” Season 2 Reunion Pt. 2

Aug. 14

“Monkey Man”

“The Real Housewives of Miami After Show,” Season 1

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” new episode

“Twisted Metal,” new episode

Aug. 15

“Resident Alien,” Season 4 Finale

Aug. 16

“The Rainmaker,” Season 1 Premiere

Aug. 17

“Armageddon Time”

Aug. 20

“Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson,” Season 1

Aug. 21

“Revival,” Season 1Finale

“Twisted Metal,” new episode

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” new episode

Aug. 22

“Days of Our Lives,” Season 60Finale

“Night of the Zoopocalypse” (Peacock Exclusive)

Aug. 24

“M3GAN” and “M3GAN (Unrated)”

Aug. 25

“Days of Our Lives,” Season 61 Premiere

“Pase a La Fama,” Season 1 Finale

“Love Island USA,” Season 7 Reunion

Aug. 28

“Twisted Metal,” Season 2 Finale

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” Season 1 Finale

Aug. 29

“The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show,” Season 1 Premiere

Prime Video

Original shows

Aug. 13

“Butterfly,” Season 1

“Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” Season 2

Aug. 22

“007: Road to a Million,” Season 2

Aug. 25

“Upload,” Season 4

Aug. 27

“The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” Season 1

Movies

Aug. 1

“The Addams Family 2”

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues”

“If I Stay”

“Killer Klowns From Outer Space”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2”

Aug. 4

“Hellboy: The Crooked Man”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Aug. 6

“Den of Thieves”

“The Pickup”

Aug. 7

“The Croods: A New Age”

Aug. 8

“Daredevil”

“Elektra”

Aug. 9

“Conclave”

Aug. 11

“Top End Wedding”

Aug. 14

“Flight Risk”

Aug. 15

“Den of Thieves 2”

“The Siege at Thorn High”

Aug. 16

“Werewolves”

Aug. 18

“Red Right Hand”

Aug. 20

“John Wick”

“The Map That Leads to You”

Aug. 25

“Slingshot”

New on Tubi

“12 Rounds”



“2001: A Space Odyssey”



“3-Iron”



“3 Ninjas”



“8mm”



“88 Minutes”



“A Good Day to Die Hard”



“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (Animated Series)



“All About the Benjamins”



“American Hardcore”



“Anne Frank Remembered”



“Baadasssss!”



“Bad Times at the El Royale”



“Be Cool”



“Beasts of the Southern Wild”



“Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story”



“Blow”



“Blue Crush”



“Blue Crush 2”



“Bomb Pizza”

“Caché (Hidden)”



“Conor McGregor: Notorious”



“Cradle 2 the Grave”



“Dante’s Peak”



“Death to Smoochy”



“Dead Poets Society”



“Decibel”



“Deliver Us from Eva”



“Delivery Man”



“Dirty Dancing”



“Elektra”



“Encino Man”



“Erin Brockovich”



“Eraser”



“Every Little Step”



“Fast, Cheap & Out of Control”



“Final Destination”



“Fletch”



“Fletch Lives”



“Four Weddings and a Funeral”



“Friday”



“Friday the 13th” (2009)



“From Paris with Love”

“Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome”



“Machete”



“Menace II Society”



“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie”



“Monster’s Ball”



“Money Talks” (1997)



“Moonstruck”



“Muscle Shoals”



“My Cousin Vinny”



“My Kid Could Paint That”



“National Security”



“Pan’s Labyrinth”



“Paper Soldiers”



“Pale Rider”



“Pixels”



“Pokemon: Detective Pikachu”



“Predators”



“Red Sparrow”



“Red Water”



“Ricochet”



“Riding Giants”



“Rob Zombie’s Halloween”



“Rob Zombie’s Halloween II”



“Robocop”



“Running with the Devil”

“Scooby-Doo”



“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”



“Selena”



“Setup”



“Smashed”



“Soul Power”



“The Aftermath”



“The Aftermath” (2019)



“The Brothers” (2001)



“The Brothers Bloom”



“The Celluloid Closet”



“The Cookout”



“The Devil and Daniel Johnston”



“The Fog of War”



“The Fugitive”



“The Great Escape”



“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”



“The Jeffersons”



“The Last Stand”



“The Lego Movie”



“The Long Kiss Goodnight”



“The Longshots”



“The Man”



“The Marksman”



“The Next Karate Kid”



“The Shallows”



“The Transporter”



“The Transporter 2”



“The X-Files: Fight the Future”



“The X-Files: I Want to Believe”



“The Greatest Movie Ever Sold”



“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”



“Total Recall” (2012)



“True Lies”

“Unstoppable”



“Warrior”



“West of Memphis”



“Who Killed the Electric Car?”



“Why We Fight”



“Widows”

Aug. 4

“V/H/S”

Aug. 9

“The Housekeeper”

Aug. 10

“Below Deck Deceit”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

Aug. 11

“Echo Base”

Aug. 12

“Blind Waters”

Aug. 14

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Aug. 16

“Defying Death: Surviving Jaws”

Aug. 17

“Rock the Boat”

“Twisted Neighbor”

Aug. 19

“Phoenix”

Aug. 20

“Doomsday Brothers”

Aug. 22

“Climax”

“Monsters”

Aug. 24

“Twisted Marriage Therapist”

Aug. 25

“Melancholia”

“Midnight Hustle”