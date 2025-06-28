8 Best New Movies Streaming Free on Tubi Right Now

Tubi might be a smaller streamer but it’s packing a mighty library with some fun, cinematic bangers, some nostalgic throwbacks and a musical film you can’t help but sing along with.

Yeah, you might have to watch some ads, but you can’t beat a completely free library. And these aren’t just titles from the VHS days, some of these flicks were in theaters not too long ago, or have become ultimate American classics.

Here’s are our curated picks for some of the best new movies streaming free on Tubi right now.

“Blue Beetle” (2023)

Blue Beetle

While “Blue Beetle” didn’t necessarily meet expectations at the box office, the film still remains a fun and exciting watch for the whole family, especially when you have acting and comedic legends like George Lopez and Susan Sarandon as part of the cast. In the film, Xolo Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes, a college student who finds an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called Scarab. What he doesn’t know is the tech has a mind of its own and chooses him to as its new host. A shock at first, Jaime is forced to take on his new identity and responsibility as superhero Blue Beetle.

“Phone Booth” (2003)

“Phone Booth” (20th Century Studios)

There was nothing more stressful than watching Colin Farrell’s character Stu Shepard figure out how he was going to escape a maniac sniper in “Phone Booth.” The thriller is centered on Stu, a snarky and not so trustworthy PR professional who finds himself locked and loaded into a anonymous and unseen gunman’s deadly game after he picks up a pay phone in the middle of New York City. He has only two options: convince the police to believe his story or be shot. It all comes down to how truthful he can be with his life literally on the line.

“Stomp the Yard” (2007)

“Stomp the Yard” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

This one is for all the folks who miss their college days and for the folks who joined sororities and fraternities, particularly historically Black organizations. The dance drama follows DJ Williams (Columbus Short) who enrolls into Truth University after enduring the death of his brother. When he arrives, he is welcomed by various social groups, including the campus frats. With two groups eyeing him for his dance moves, he’ll have to choose which of the two represent him the best, as they’ll have to face off in an upcoming dance competition.

“The NeverEnding Story” (1984)

“Big Momma’s House” (20th Century Studios)

All my ’80s babies and ’90s kids, this one’s for you. Truly, is there anything more fantastical and dreamy than “The NeverEnding Story”? Back in the day, when books weren’t replaced by tablets or social media, kids actually read. And that’s how Bastian (Barrett Oliver) found himself in the faraway, fantasy land of Fantasia, a world he reads about in a book after going to a library to escape a group of bullies. Fantasia’s only threat is a dark force called “The Nothing” that destroys everything it touches. When Bastian reads an excerpt from the book that describes him, he starts to wonder if he’s living in a real-life Fantasia.

“Moonlight” (2016)

“Moonlight” (A24)

The beloved and Oscar-winning film “Moonlight” from filmmaker from Barry Jenkins is a coming-of-age drama centered on a young Black man named Chiron. As his hometown of Miami and the adult figures in his life raise him, he goes on a journey of self-discovery.

“Taken (2008)”

“Taken” (EuropaCorp Distribution)

“Taken” is one of those movies where when it’s on TV, you just have to watch it. Lucky for you, Tubi has the Liam Neeson action-thriller available with just one click. Neeson plays Bryan Mills in the film, a father and former spy who sets out on a mission to find and kill a gang of human traffickers that kidnapped his daughter while she was vacationing in Paris.

“Big Momma’s House” (2000)

“Big Momma’s House” (20th Century Studios)

There were a ton of hit films on Tubi’s list of June additions, and we had to take a moment to spotlight the hilarious, action-packed and always quotable “Big Momma’s House.” Truly one of Martin Lawrence’s most comedic performances, the actor-comedian plays an FBI agent named Malcolm Turner who is a master of disguise and goes undercover as a family’s southern grandmother to track down an escaped convict.

“Little Shop Of Horrors” (1986)

“Little Shop of Horrors” (Warner Bros.)

The cast, the music, the choreography and that hilarious talking plant is every bit of the reason why “Little Shop of Horrors” is on this list. It’s centered on a flower shop assistant named Seymore who’s set his eyes on his co-worker Audrey (Elle Greene). One day a total eclipse sends down a cute but dangerously carnivorous plant that only grows when it’s fed human flesh. While he’ll have to kill a few folks and keep the dark secrets of the plant — named Audrey II — hidden, the plant has boosted the shop’s traffic. But how many people will he murder before people become too suspicious?