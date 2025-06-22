7 Best New Movies Streaming on Paramount+ Right Now

Paramount+’s slate of films has a lot to offer this month, and TheWrap has narrowed down the selection to the best of the best.

The streamer’s got a wide selection, from comical college buddy flicks to nostalgic romantic comedies worth re-watching, and even Quentin Tarantino’s very first film. There’s something for everyone.

Here are our picks for the seven best movies you should be watching right now on Paramount+.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

(Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Ahh, who remembers the good ol’ days when Hollywood would fuel quirky gender wars through romantic comedies? The best of the bunch to come out during the early 2000s was Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey’s “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” In an effort to give her a new piece about how to get a man to leave you in 10 days, some more interesting material, advice columnist Andie Anderson (Hudson) embarks on a search to find her test subject. But it just so happens that handsome executive Ben Berry (McConaughey), who has no fear when it comes to the dating realm, is certain he can make any woman love him in 10 days. Well, let’s just say neither of their plans actually go the way they thought they would.

“Pretty in Pink” (1986)

What would the ’80s be without their It Girl, Molly Ringwald? Unlike the popular girl she played in “The Breakfast Club,” in “Pretty in Pink,” she’s a total outcast as character Andi in her Chicago high school. While attending school, she works at a record store where she’s often visited by her friend Duckie, who secretly has a crush on her. But when the popular and rich boy at school starts to fancy her, things seem too good to be true, but her feelings for him grow anyway. However, she quickly learns that dating the high school socialite isn’t at all what she thought it’d be.

“BlacKkKlansman”

Focus Features

Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” is based on the true story of now-retired cop Ron Stallworth, who was the first Black detective to become a member of the Colorado Springs Police Department and who famously infiltrated the Colorado Springs chapter of the white supremacist hate group the Ku Klux Klan in 1978. In an effort to see his mission through, Ron (John David Washington) enlists seasoned detective Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) to expose the organization and its ties.

“She’s All That” (1999)

“She’s All That” (Miramax)

Thankfully, Hollywood has somewhat put its man-reforms-woman tropes to a rest, but its most famous one, “She’s All That,” was a comical banger, and it doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. After popular jock Zach Siler’s (Freddie Prinze Jr.) girlfriend drops him for famous reality start Brock Hudson (Matthew Lillard), he sets out on a six-week mission to turn high school nerd Laney Boggs (Rachel Leigh Cook) into his new girl and the next prom queen.

“Road Trip” (2000)

“Road Trip” (DreamWorks Pictures)

The late ’90s and early 2000s truly were the era of silly but laugh-out-loud hilarious high school and college flicks, especially problematic, all-male buddy films. In Todd Phillips’ “Road Trip,” four college friends band together to help their pal save his relationship after a film of him picking up a girl at a wild fraternity party is sent to his girlfriend in Texas. In a race against the clock, the friends set out on a cross-country trip from Ithaca, New York, to Austin, Texas, but they’ll endure some interesting events and weird strangers along the way.

“Reservoir Dogs” (1992)

“Reservoir Dogs” (Miramax Films)

“Reservoir Dogs,” filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s first feature-length directorial film, in which he also starred, follows six criminals who don’t know one another, but are assigned to team up to carry out a robbery. But when the mission becomes overrun by the police, the gang must find their way out of the mess. And when those who survived realize someone set them up, they come together again to find the culprit.

“Saturday Night Fever”

“Saturday Night Fever” (Getty Images)

John Travolta plays Tony Manero in the American classic “Saturday Night Fever.” He’s a young and lively man who works as a paint clerk during the week, but by the weekend, he lives out his passion for dancing by hitting the dance floor at his local disco clubs. But when his moment to truly put his talents to work comes in the form of a dance competition, he requests the moves of Stephanie (Karen Lynn Gorney), whom he finds he has more in common with as the two grow closer together in the music.



