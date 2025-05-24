The 7 Best New Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now

The holiday weekend is here, and that means it’s the perfect time to tap into a new series for a binge-watch. Naturally, Netflix has plenty of new offerings in May for folks looking for something new to stream. From Tina Fey’s starry new limited series Dramedy to an addictive Korean competition show, one of the sweetest romances on streaming and the final season of one of Netflix’s longest-running and most beloved animated series. And that’s not even all. Below you’ll find this month’s full curated list of the best new shows streaming on Netflix right now.

“The Four Seasons”

Tina Fey as Kate and Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne in The Four Seasons (Photo Credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Tina Fey’s collaborations with Netflix have always been a recipe for success, and “The Four Seasons” might be her most grounded series yet. The eight-episode tour de force stars the comedy legend alongside Will Forte, Steve Carell and Colman Domingo, and it’s a showcase for ensemble members Kerri Kenney-Silver and Marco Calvani.

From Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the series follows a group of old friends through a year’s worth of getaways. As the couples within the group deal with the usual disagreements and existential crises of middle age, the shenanigans smoothly balance big laughs with emotional lows for a breezy binge experience. The show ends with a huge cliffhanger, but don’t fret. Following high viewership upon its debut, the streamer gave it a Season 2 renewal. Let’s hope the “The Four Seasons” magic stays alive through the hiatus. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

“The Devil’s Plan: Death Room”

“The Devil’s Plan: Death Room” (Netflix)

The arduous task of listening to someone explain game rules can be so unpleasant that it’s become a rather popular meme, and yet … this game show, which is at least 30% people explaining or figuring out game rules, is one of the most addictive, compelling things on Netflix right now. The anti-”Squid Games,” “The Devil’s Plan” is free of violence, spectacle and social commentary, swapping children’s games for exceptionally complicated brain-puzzlers, but if you’ve been craving a game-based Korean ensemble piece that will make you gasp with betrayals, brilliant solves and shocking eliminations, “The Devil’s Plan” might just hold you over until those final “Squid Game” episodes debut in June.

The premise is simple: about a dozen hyper-intelligent prodigies and gaming professionals enter, battling it out intellectually day after day in an unpredictable assortment of complex and challenging games that range from sprawling team exercises to instant-elimination solo gameplay to hidden challenges strewn about the set. While both seasons of the show feature plenty of notable names for Korean audiences, Season 2 also introduces a familiar face for American Netflix viewers – “The Umbrella Academy” star Justin Min, who fully dives into the fray, proving one of the more surprising and endearing players of the season. Get ready to stare at the screen and go “huh??” while still being completely absorbed. — Haleigh Foutch

“Forever”

“Forever” (Netflix)

Is there anything more powerful, confusing and heartbreaking than a first love? Netflix’s excellent romance “Forever” explores that question in a near-perfect modern-day adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel. The series takes the action to Los Angeles in 2018, as former preschool classmates Justin and Kiesha run into each other at a New Year’s Eve party and kick off a love story for the ages.

Though their saga is full of relatable, if frustrating, obstacles, series creator Mara Brock Akil brings enough feeling into the proceedings that keep viewers rooting for these star-crossed lovers. Stars Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. show talent beyond their years, an easy explanation for why so many viewers have gravitated to the series — which secured a quick Season 2 renewal. This is only the beginning for those two actors, and for the series that launched them. — JAB

“Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4”

Netflix’s ever-inventive series “Love, Death & Robots” is back with 10 more episodes to offer the audience quick yet creative and visually diverse sci-fi stories. If you’re not familiar with Blur Studios’ ambitious sci-fi project, each short episode (Volume 4’s offerings range from 6 to 17 minutes long) has a unique animation style and standalone story, imagining tales of space, technology .. and smart appliances, to name a few.

As with most anthologies, not every episode is a winner and Volume 4 in particular is notably uneven, but it’s a quick watch and there are always a few gems worth the price of entry. This season ranges from a marionette-style Red Hot Chili Peppers concert to an epic galaxy-spanning revenge tale with an adorable flesh-eating pet. There’s also the return of the “Mini” style seen in Season 3 (now for an alien invasion rather than a zombie infestation), the show’s first live-action episode and even an appearance from Mr.Beast for some reason. – HF

“Sirens”

Milly Alcock and Julianne Moore in “Sirens.” (Netflix)

Netflix’s “Sirens” debuts just in time for the holiday weekend with a starry cast, stunning locations and a new slant on the “plight of the ultra wealthy” riff that has become such popular television over the last 10 years. “Maid” creator Molly Smith Metzler adapts from her own play (titled “Elemeno Pea”) with Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap once again producing. Loosely inspired by the Greek mythology of Sirens — the trio of mermaid-esque creatures said to lure sailors to their doom with their enticing song — “Sirens” follows three very complex, seemingly different but ultimately entwined women during a chaotic holiday weekend at an extravagant estate.

Julianne Moore stars as Kiki, the hypnotic, overtly weird and possibly deviant wife of old-money billionaire, Patrick Kells (Kevin Bacon), who’s got a wickedly intimate and extremely demanding relationship with her assistant, Simone (Milly Alcock) — something that sets off alarm bells for Simone’s older sister Devon (Meghann Fahy) when she unexpectedly shows up at the estate. Though it’s based on a play, “Sirens” is the perfect pick if you’re looking for “beach read” vibes in your next binge-watch. – HF

“Big Mouth” Season 8

“Big Mouth” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

After eight seasons, Netflix’s longest-running scripted original will find its happy ending. Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett’s animated comedy has never been for the faint of heart. The series has featured everything from blood-soaked vulvas voiced by Kristen Wiig to makeout sessions between cousins. But all of that awkwardness has always been the point. Aside from perhaps “PEN15,” no show has better highlighted how horrifying and emotionally draining it is to go through puberty. And no show in the history of television has done so with an endless cache of catchy yet educational musical numbers. “Big Mouth” may be over, but it will live on as a cringeworthy resource for preteens to come. – Kayla Cobb

Dept. Q

“Dept. Q” (Netflix)

If you’re looking for a new British crime drama to sink your teeth into, “Dept. Q” might be your must-watch of the month. From “The Queen’s Gambit” showrunner Scott Frank, Netflix’s new thriller series stars Matthew Goode as Carl Morck, a former ace detective traumatized and run ragged by guilt after a critical miss while investigating a crime scene led to deadly results. In the aftermath, Morck leads a new team of misfit officers while trying to crack a cold case. Based on a hit series of Nordic noir novels by author Jussi Adler-Olsen, “Dept. Q” relocates the cold case-cracking team to Edinburgh and debuts on May 29. — HF