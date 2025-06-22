10 Best New Docuseries on Netflix Right Now

Netflix’s slate boasts many things, from popular anime to binge-worthy reality TV shows. But it also keeps some pretty darn good documentary series in its arsenal, so we’re here to tell which is the best of the best on their slate.

From Shaquille O’Neal’s quest to revive Reebok’s brand to a dark retelling of the tragic OceanGate implosion, Netflix just released several new informative series that document a wide range of events and/or explore cultural phenomena.

Here are our picks for the best new docuseries on Netflix right now, as well as one series that just dropped its new season.

“Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!” (Netflix)

This limited series takes cameras to the pavement to explore Mexico’s street food scene, with the popular Mexican and Guatemalan dish Garnacha serving as the main course of the show.

“Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal” (Netflix)

While he’s known as the large and in charge former NBA baller, Shaquille O’Neal laces up alongside fellow basketball star Allen Iverson in an effort to help revive the legacy of Reebok. The docuseries follows the two in their search to find the new face of the shoe company.

“Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster” (Netflix)

Two years after the tragic OceanGate deep-sea implosion of the, “Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster” documents the events that led up to the incident, as well as dives into the thought process of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and his desires to merge oceanic exploration with luxury tourism.

“Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.” (Netflix)

Netflix’s “Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.” documents the true story of Dominican officials finding over 1,500 pounds hidden inside 26 suitcases on private plane in route to Punta Cana Airport in March 2013. The three-part limited series features interviews with the two pilots in charge as well as the officials and authorities who covered the case.

“Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders” (Netflix)

“Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders,” a three-part true crime series, takes a look at the mysterious 1980s murders of seven Chicagoans whose deaths were connected to cyanide-laced Tylenol. The incidents, which have yet to be solved, became one of the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history. The series features interviews with those who were close to the victims, as well as a one-on-one with authorities’ lead suspect James Lewis.

“American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden” (Netflix)

The three-part series “American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden” breaks down the work of the political figures who helped track down and facilitate the murder of founder of the militant Islamist organization al-Qaida, Osama bin Laden. Former CIA, Department of Defense, FBI officials and journalists describe the events that took place in the quest as well as the make-or-it-break decisions leaders had to make leading up Osama bin Laden’s capture and subsequent death.

“F1: The Academy” (Netflix)

This girl-powered seven-part documentary, which is directed by former professional driver Susie Wolfe and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, follows the journeys of four female racers who are all students in the female-only Formula 4-level single-seater racing championship founded by the Formula One Group. In the form of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, viewers see challenges, and successes the drivers face as they change the narrative in the male-dominated sport.

“I Love Filipino” (Netflix/ MMPI Productions)

In five episodes, Netflix’s “I Love Filipino” embarks on a journey to explore the vibrant culture and lineage of the Philippines through the country’s food, art, music and more. The series is hosted by longtime journalist and TV5 anchor Jiggy Manicad.

“Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing” (Netflix)

As the rise of child influencers continues to grow across the world “Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing” sheds light on the dark side of the culture by using the YouTube kid influencer group The Squad as its main subject. Though their viral pranks and stunts gained them a massive following and earned them millions at the bank, behind their success lies a mother whose questionable managerial strategies captured the attention of concerned parents.

“America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” Season 2 (Netflix)

In Season 2 of “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” the series heads back to the field, showing what it takes to make the cut and perform on the cheerleading squad for America’s most popular football team. This time around, there are 13 spots open, but what newbies will join the show and can the veterans keep up?