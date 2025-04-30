The 7 Best True Crime Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

Netflix has no lack of true crime documentaries to watch, but deciding which one’s worth your time can be challenging. Luckily, we’re here to help. Below we’ve rounded up a curated list of some of the best true crime documentaries on Netflix right now. They include brand new documentary films and long docuseries, and cover topics ranging from serial killers to terrorist attacks to false imprisonment.

Consider your next true crime watch settled.

“Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror” (Netflix)

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

The newest doc of the bunch is the film “Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror.” To mark the 30th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack, the movie chronicles the bombing, aftermath and manhunt for Timothy McVeigh through the eyes of those who were actually there. The bombing of the federal building was the deadliest homegrown terrorist attack on U.S. soil, killing over 167 people. This one’s compelling but also extremely emotional.

“The Keepers” (Netflix)

The Keepers

One of the best documentary series on Netflix, “The Keepers” tells the story of the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik in 1969. Cesnik was a teacher at a high school, and in contemporary footage her students believe there was a cover-up involved in identifying her killer. The series spans seven episodes and takes great care to humanize Cesnik while also ratcheting up the tension as new theories are explored.

“Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

From Ryan White, the same director as “The Keepers,” comes “Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter.” While a lot of true crime struggles to find a satisfying conclusion due to lack of clear answers, “Into the Fire” builds to a shocking and cathartic ending as it twists and turns through the story of Aundria Bowman, who went missing in 1989. The search for answers is anchored by Aundria’s birth mother, who gave her up for adoption as a baby and seeks justice. This film is divided into two parts.

“Gone Girls” (Netflix)

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

The 2025 docuseries “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer” explores one of the most unnerving and, for years, unsolved serial killer cases in American history. The three-part series chronicles the hunt for answers in the Gilgo Beach serial killings, in which several bodies were found scattered along a beach in Long Island that appeared to have been killed years apart.

“Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” (Netflix)

Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

Speaking of notorious serial killers, the latest installment of “Conversations With a Killer” follows the John Wayne Gacy through his own words, using tapes of the serial killer to augment the three-episode chronicle of his killing spree and eventual capture. What makes this docuseries stand out is the confessional interviews from the detectives who investigated the case, offering a play-by-play of how they finally captured Gacy and what happened when they did.

“Girl in the Picture”

Girl in the Picture

The less said about “Girl in the Picture” the better as the documentary film goes to some truly shocking places, but it follows the story of a woman who dies in Tulsa after a suspicious hit-and-run accident, only for her co-workers to discover she wasn’t really who she said she was. The story unravels further when a reporter’s interest is piqued by a photograph of the woman as a young girl.

“The Innocent Man” (Netflix)

The Innocent Man

Based on the John Grisham book of the same name, the six-episode “The Innocent Man” is an eye-opening look at two murder cases from the 1980s and how they may have led to the conviction of the wrong man. The documentary not only delves into the mysteries of the case, but also the gaps in the justice system that can lead to wrongful convictions.