Some have a little bit of comedy, and another you can watch with your kids, but all of them are sure to deliver an awful fright. Spooky season is here, and Max is loaded with some horrifying movies to watch.

That’s right, there’s no wrong time to start watching scary movies, especially when stores have their Halloween decor out by the third week of August. And we’re here to provide you with some excellent — and terrifying — options on Max to watch while you’re lining your banister with fake spiderwebs.

Here’s our curated list of the best new horror movies on Max in September

“The Exorcist” (Warner Bros.) “The Exorcist” (1973) We had to kick off this list with an ultimate horror, and that is absolutely “The Exorcist.” After a mother named Chris (Ellen Burnstyn) notices her daughter Regan (Linda Blair) acting oddly — speaking in tongues and floating in the air

— she enlists in a local priest (Jason Miller) to help exercise the demon that’s possessed her child after medical assistance fails. William Friedkin’s film is lauded as one of the best horror films ever made.

“Anaconda” (Getty Images) “Anaconda” (1997) Anacondas are scary enough, especially one slithering around at 40-feet-long. That’s what Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and more had to take on in Luis Llosa’s “Anaconda.” The film tells the story of filmmaker Terri Flores (Lopez), who travels with her crew deep into the Amazon in an effort to find a forgotten tribe. But on their journey, they encounter a strange, stranded man named Paul (Jon Voight), who really just wants to use the team to help him find and catch a valuable but dangerous anaconda. Who knows if they’ll make it out alive. This 1997 film is campy horror fun.

“The Batman vs. Dracula” (Warner Bros.) “The Batman vs. Dracula” (2005) While you might want all the thrills and chills, your kids may need a movie that won’t keep them up at night but still gives them a good fright. That’s what viewers get in “Batman vs. Dracula.” And just as the title suggests, the movie follows DC fave Batman as he tries to stop Dracula from enslaving all of Gotham City.

“The Shining” (CREDIT: Everett Collection) “The Shining” (1980) This one’s your classic’s favorite classic. In Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Shining,” Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) and his family relocate to the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, where unbeknownst to them, ghosts haunt the establishment. In the midst of trying to break out of writer’s block, he becomes intoxicated by the hotel’s dead previous guests and launches into manic outbursts that threatens the lives of his family. A nightmare in every sense of the word.

“Pulse” (Dimension Films, Paramount Pictures) “Pulse” (2006) When the boyfriend of psychology student Mattie (Kristen Bell) dies by suicide, she and her friends start receiving disturbing mail and messages. And when more and more people begin to disappear on campus, Mattie and a computer hacker (Ian Somerhalder) go on a mission to stop the spooky, virtual villain before it spreads throughout the world.

“The Final Destination” (New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) “The Final Destination” (2009) “The Final Destination” is the fourth installment in the “Final Destination” franchise. In this chapter, Nick O’Bannon has a premonition that his friends are all going to die in a tragic race car accident. Just moments before his vision comes true, he saves their lives. However, they’ll only be able to cheat death so many times before it catches up to them.