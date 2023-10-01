The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in October 2023

October has arrived, and Amazon Prime Video is not lacking in great new movies to stream this month. The bulk of the James Bond library is available to stream on Prime Video starting on Oct. 1, so pick your favorite era and play your marathon accordingly. There’s also a bona fide new release hitting just in time for Spooky Season – the 1980s-set time travel horror film “Totally Killer,” starring “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” lead Kiernan Shipka. And the Nicolas Cage Dracula film “Renfield” also hits Prime Video this month.

Whether you’re looking for scares, thrills or a classic rom-com, we’ve got you covered. Check out our picks for the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in October 2023 below.

The James Bond Franchise

EON

OK so this is more than one film, but if you’re a James Bond fan you can now stream a slew of entries from the franchise on Prime Video. Starting Oct. 1, “A View to a Kill,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “Die Another Day,” “Dr. No,” “For Your Eyes Only,” “From Russia With Love,” “Goldeneye,” “Goldfinger,” “License to Kill,” “Live and Let Die,” “Moonraker,” “Never Say Never Again,” “Octopussy,” “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” “Spectre,” “The Living Daylights,” “The Man With the Golden Gun,” “The World Is Not Enough,” “Thunderball,” “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “You Only Live Twice” are all streaming on Prime Video (phew). That’s in addition to the other Daniel Craig films (including “No Time to Die”) that are already streaming there. So plan yourself a marathon this month.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

CBS Films and Lionsgate

If you’re a millennial, odds are you remember the book “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” complete with disturbing imagery that haunted dreams for years to come. That book came to life in this 2019 film produced by Guillermo del Toro that assembles a number of the iconic stories from the book into one cohesive narrative, set in 1968. This one’s spooky but not too scary, a really solid PG-13 horror film for those who don’t do well with gore or over-the-top violence but are still looking for some solid scares.

The Firm

Paramount Pictures

Who doesn’t love a good legal thriller? They really don’t make movies like “The Firm” anymore – a character-driven, two-and-a-half-hour mid-budget human drama. Based on the John Grisham book of the same name, the 1993 release stars Tom Cruise as a Harvard Law School graduate who lands a high-profile gig at a top law firm in Memphis, But as he gets deeper into the job, he starts to uncover secrets and conspiracies within. The late, great Sydney Pollack directs and the cast includes Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ed Harris, Holly Hunter and Hal Holbrook.

The Apartment

United Artists

One of the greatest romantic comedies – nay, one of the greatest movies ever made, “The Apartment” is a stone-cold classic. Billy Wilder’s 1960 film stars Jack Lemmon as a lonely worker at a large insurance corporation who allows upper management to use his apartment for extra-marital affairs, in the hopes that his loyalty will one day be rewarded. But when he develops a crush on the building’s elevator operator (played by Shirley MacClaine), he’s disheartened to discover she’s having an affair with his boss. Funny, romantic and shockingly real, “The Apartment” has endured for a reason.

Mars Attacks!

Warner Bros.

All this talk of aliens, why not revisit Tim Burton’s delightfully nutty 1996 film “Mars Attacks!” Based on a cult trading card series, the film is dripping with camp as it follows an alien invasion and the myriad of characters who make contact with the killer extra terrestrials. The all-star cast includes Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Michael J. Fox, Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan, Natalie Portman, Lisa Marie and Tom Jones. This one is bitingly funny, and you’ll walk away wondering how Burton convinced a major studio to spend so much on a film like this.

Totally Killer

Prime Video/Blumhouse

Here’s a new horror movie with a time-traveling twist. “Totally Killer” revolves around the return of the “Sweet Sixteen Killer,” who terrorized a town 35 years previously. On the run, a teenager played by Kiernan Shipka accidentally travels back in time to 1987, the year of the original killings, and teams up with her teen mom to stop the killer. Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen and Randall Park co-star while Nahnatchka Khan (“Always Be My Maybe”) directs this Prime Video original. Stream it starting Oct. 6.

Renfield

Universal Pictures

The 2023 horror-comedy “Renfield” is streaming on Prime Video starting on Oct. 10. Nicolas Cage plays Dracula in this twist on the classic tale, which stars Nicholas Hoult as his trusty companion Renfield who starts to harbor resentment for how his boss is treating him. From “The Tomorrow War” and “The LEGO Batman Movie” director Chris McKay, the film pulls in a lot of action and comedy to add to the horror elements, making for a more modern twist on this kind of story.