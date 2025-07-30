The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu Right Now

Yeah, July is about to come to an end, but that doesn’t mean your movie-watching has to. We’re here with another round of the best new movies you should watch this month on Hulu.

From hilarious comedies to terrifying sequels and adorable family-friendly flicks for everyone to enjoy. There’s plenty to watch on the streamer, and we’ve made selecting one pretty easy for you.

Check out our picks for the best new movies on Hulu this month.

“Bridesmaids.” The film grossed $325 million worldwide (Universal Pictures. “Bridesmaids” (2011) Not only was “Bridesmaids” just flat-out hilarious, it broke ground for female-led comedies with its massive success when it hit theaters in 2011. The film mostly focuses on Annie Walker (Kristen Wiig), a jewelry store clerk whose life is a complete mess. When her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) gets engaged, she pulls all the stops to earn the position of maid of honor, especially when she learns she’s competing against the beautiful and wealthy Helen (Rose Byrne).

Paramount “A Quiet Place Part II” (2021) After the heartbreaking death of her husband, Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) is on her own with her two kids and newborn baby. Their fight to survive continues on as they start to learn more about the strange creatures that hunt by sound and come across a stranger played by Cillian Murphy.

“Puss in Boots” (Paramount Pictures) “Puss in Boots” (2011) Here’s one for the kiddos and whole family to watch. People loved the furry, talking cat from “Shrek” so much that he got his own spinoff. In this film, he travels back in time to tell the origin story of the suave and sword-slinging kitty.

“Big Momma’s House” (20th Century Studios) “Big Momma’s House” (2000) There were a ton of hit films on Hulu’s list of July additions, and we had to take a moment to spotlight the hilarious, action-packed and always quotable “Big Momma’s House.” Truly one of Martin Lawrence’s funniest performances, the actor-comedian plays an FBI agent named Malcolm Turner who is a master of disguise and goes undercover as a family’s southern grandmother to track down an escaped convict. Read Next

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (20th Century Studios) “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (2004) When you bring comedy legends like Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn together, you’re going to be laughing throughout any film they’re in. In the hilarious sports comedy, gym owner of Average Joe’s Gym Peter La Fleur enlists a group of whacky numskulls to form a dodgeball team in an effort to raise $50,000 so he can keep his business afloat. But when his chances are threatened by competing health nut gym owner White Goodman (Stiller), Peter and his comrades are willing to do whatever it takes to defeat White.

CREDIT: 20th Century Studios “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004) Jake Gyllenhaal plays Jack Hall in the sci-fi-action flick “The Day After Tomorrow, a climatologist whose warnings of environmental concerns have been ignored by members of the U.N. And when the climate-related disasters he discovered in his research come forward in the form of natural tragedies, Jack must find a way to get to rescue his son amid the dangerous storms.