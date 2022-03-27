The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu in March 2022

If you’re looking for new movies on Hulu, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service is adding a number of great new films in the month of March, from genuine new originals like the Ben Affleck/Ana de Armas thriller “Deep Water” to classics like “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.” Below, we’ve assembled a list of some of the best new movies on Hulu in March 2022 to help narrow down your decision-making.

Fresh

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan in “Fresh” (Hulu)

The less you know about “Fresh” going in, the more delicious the viewing experience will be, but suffice it to say if you’re a fan of darkly comic and sharp original stories with a hint of horror thrown in for good measure (much like, say, “Promising Young Woman”) then you’ll find much to love here. The setup is simple: Daisy Edgar-Jones plays a woman unlucky in love who’s tired of the Tinder game and stumbles upon a charming stranger at a grocery store, played by Sebastian Stan. The two strike up a relationship, but she quickly finds out that Stan’s character is not at all what he presents himself to be.

Deep Water

Hulu/20th Century Studios

Billed as an erotic thriller, “Deep Water” is a sexy and thrilling relationship drama with two powerhouse performers at its center: Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck. The duo play a couple whose marriage is on the rocks, but who also have a unique arrangement by which Armas is free to court other lovers. But when Affleck’s character has seemingly had enough, the question becomes – is he a murderer or just a sad cuck?

Death on the Nile

20th Century Studios

The “Murder on the Orient Express” follow-up “Death on the Nile” heads to streaming on March 29, shortly after it first hit theaters. Directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, this is another Agatha Christie adaptation with a new murder mystery at its center and a fresh ensemble that includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie and Jennifer Saunders.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Disney

If it’s a silly throwback comedy you’re in the mood for, look no further than “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.” The 1997 film stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow as lifelong best friends who get a reality check when they’re invited to their 10-year high school reunion and realize they don’t live such impressive lives. They set about reinventing themselves ahead of the reunion to impress their fellow classmates, but their own friendship starts to become frayed as they seek approval from others instead of themselves. This film is incredibly funny, charming and sweet and features a killer supporting performance from Janeane Garofolo.

The Firm

Paramount Pictures

Remember when Hollywood used to churn out legal thrillers like hot cakes? “The Firm” is among the best of the genre, with Tom Cruise anchoring the John Grisham adaptation as a top-of-his-class Harvard Law student who accepts an offer from a prestigious law firm, only to realize more sinister happenings are ongoing at the lauded organization. Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman, Holly Hunter, Ed Harris and Wilfred Brimley co-star for legendary director Sydney Pollack.

Unstoppable

20th Century Fox

If action is the name of the game, you can’t go wrong with a Tony Scott movie. The director behind “Top Gun” and “Man on Fire” paired Denzel Washington and Chris Pine in 2010 for the story of a runaway freight train, and it’s positively thrilling. Washington plays a veteran railroad engineer, Pine plays a young train conductor, and it’s up to the two of them to stop a runaway train before it causes even more damage and loss of life. This was the last film Scott directed before his death.

Oculus

Relativity Media

While filmmaker Mike Flanagan has gone on to find success with Netflix shows like “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” and films like “Doctor Sleep,” one of his earlier films “Oculus” is still one of his best (and most chilling) efforts. The 2013 film plays out in dual timelines, as Karen Gillan plays a young woman who believes that a mirror is responsible for the tragedy that befell her family when she was a child. She reunites with her brother (played by Brenton Thwaites) and rediscovers the mirror, hoping to unlock its secrets before it’s too late. Meanwhile, flashbacks reveal what actually happened when the two were children, with Katee Sackhoff and Rory Cochrane playing their parents. This is a spooky and unnerving horror film with an emotional center.