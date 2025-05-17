The 7 Best New Movies Streaming on Hulu Right Now

We’re sure you’re having a good time watching “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Deli Boys,” but here to put you onto some good films that just dropped on Hulu this month.

From family-friendly flicks mixed to with some creepy thrillers that will keep you up at night, there’s nothing better than a good movie list to watch in your free time. Some of the films named below are celebrating their 20th anniversaries and others make for good refreshers before their new installments drop.

Here’s our list of the seven best movies on Hulu this month.

“Horrible Bosses” (New Line Cinema)

“Horrible Bosses” (2011)

Every movie list needs a great comedy. In Seth Gordon’s hilarious buddy flick, Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day) and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) are all unsatisfied employers who’s bosses are ruining their lives. Seeing as quitting isn’t an option, the trio come up with a plan to finally kick their monster-like employers to the curb.

“Mission Impossible” 1996 (Getty Images)

“Mission: Impossible” (1996)

As Tom Cruise leaps onto his seventh “Mission Impossible” movie”Dead Reckoning,” it always nice to get a good refresher in with the very first film. The spy action-thriller centers in on a U.S. government operative named Ethan Hunt (Cruise) who enlists the help of genius hacker and a maverick pilot to help prove his innocence in the death of his mentor Jim Phelps (Jon Voight).

“Crossroads” (Photo credit: Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Filmco Enterprises)

“Crossroads” (2002)

Tamra Davis gives Britney Spears her feature film debut with her romantic comedy “Crossroads.” The movies follows three teenage girls as they head out on a cross-country trip that helps that leads them into thier own self-discovery journeys and deepens their friendship.

Ty Simpkins in Screen Gems Insidious: The Red Door

“Insidious: the Red Door” (2023)

Sometimes you need a little spookiness to keep you up at night. And that’s exactly what the fifth installment of the “Insidious” franchise will do for you. “Insidious: The Red Door.” Dalton (Ty Simpkins) is all grown up now, and his dad Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) is excited to drop him off at college. Sadly, just when Dalton’s about to start a new chapter in his life, demons from his past come forward to wreak havoc once again.

“Man on Fire” (Getty Images)

“Man on Fire” (2004)

Cruise isn’t the only CIA agent to make the list. Denzel Washington plays former CIA operative who’s reluctantly taken up the job of serving as security for an affluent businessman’s 9-year-old girl (Dakota Fanning). But when a maniac gunman kidnaps her, he sets on a mission to rescue the girl from further harm.

“Wedding Crashers” (New Line Cinema)

“Wedding Crashers” (2005)

Another great buddy film is “Wedding Crashers,” which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson star as two divorce mediators, Jeremy and John, who’ve taken up a hobby of crashing weddings. Their next biggest plot is the wedding of Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary’s daughter. However, while free food and drinks were initially thing on their mind, their plans take a hilarious turn when John takes interest in bridesmaid Claire (Rachel McAdams).

“Star Wars: Rogue One” (Credit: Disney)

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Gareth Edwards’ “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is regarded as one of the best installments to the “Star Wars” film franchise. As a child, Jyn’s father was suddenly taken by evil Orson Krennic. Years later, she learns he’s become the lead engineer for the magnificent Death Star. In an effort to bring down the dangerous space station down, Jyn teams up with a spy and other rebels to plot the the Rebel Alliance.